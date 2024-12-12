While some people like to upgrade their PC with the latest and greatest hardware every chance they get, most people buy a PC hoping to keep it for 3–5 years, if not longer. For most, a PC is an investment, and just like any other investment, people want a decent return on the money they have spent on it. The problem is that most people forget to look after their PC or just don't know how.

The good news is that if you take care of your PC, you can do plenty of things to help ensure that it lasts for a decent amount of time. From overclocking your hardware to cleaning out the dust, there are several tips and tricks you can do to help give your PC as much longevity as possible.

7 Overclocking

Getting extra performance for free

While manual overclocking may be a dying art, except for enthusiasts, overclocking your components is a great way to increase your PC's performance. You can normally overclock your CPU, GPU, and RAM and while you may not need to overclock all of them, it is nice to have the option. By doing so, you can get extra performance in games, productivity programs, and more. This will help maximize your PC's longevity by adding a bit of extra performance, ultimately saving you more time before you need to upgrade or replace it.

These days, there are even programs to help you achieve one-click overclocking, so you don't have to do anything except enjoy the extra performance. While this may not be as good as manually overclocking, it takes the guesswork out and will save you loads of time and hassle.

6 Scan for Malware and Viruses

Your PC will thank you for keeping it clean