Peak Design is updating its travel and everyday product lines with a new Coyote colorway, which first launched as a limited-edition color option and formally debuted as a mainstay on the company's camera straps this year. Starting today, you can get various Peak Design bags — from backpacks to slings to packing tools — in the Coyote color. I spent a few weeks testing the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L, Everyday Sling 6L, and Tech Pouch, all in Coyote. Surprisingly, this launch is about more than just a new color.

The Coyote collection features the X-PAC VX-21 Ocean Edition material, which is one of the newest all-weather materials you can get from X-PAC. It's made out of 100% recycled nylon fishnets, and this color/material combo will be exclusive to Peak Design through 2025.

The durability improvements that come from using this material aren't just marketing speak. I took the Everyday Backpack 30L and the Tech Pouch on a week-long international trip to the tropical island of St. Kitts as my primary tech bags. I also spent time in the Arizona desert with those two bags, as well as the Everyday Sling 6L, and was thoroughly impressed with how well they held up. I have multiple Peak Design bags without the new X-PAC Ocean Edition exterior, and they're more prone to scuffing and aren't as water-repellant as the Coyote versions. On the inside, these bags are purpose-built for laptop and tech carrying, and they're my new favorite tech bags.

About this review: Peak Design provided samples of its Coyote X-PAC Collection bags for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Excellent tech bag Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L (Coyote X-PAC) 9 / 10 Peak Design is adding a new colorway to its everyday and travel bag lineups, but the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L V2 gets a big upgrade with the inclusion of the Coyote X-PAC edition. It's not just a new colorway — it's an all-new material that is more durable than past Peak Design bags. The 30L version of the Everday Backpack is perfect for large daily carries or travel use. Pros Plenty of space to fit all your tech needs with modular compartments Magnetic straps are convenient for travel and everyday use X-PAC Ocean Edition material doesn?t scuff as easily as my old Everyday Backpack V2 Cons Might be too large for some people Luggage strap is hard to use when the bag is full

Tablet sling Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L (Coyote X-PAC) 8 / 10 Peak Design's Everyday Sling 6L is a tiny sling bag that has many of the same qualities of a messenger in a smaller form factor. It holds most 11-inch tablets, including the 11-inch iPad Pro, so it's perfect for tablet-centric setups. It's also great for small drone gear. Plus, it features all the benefits of the Coyote X-PAC Ocean Edition material. Pros Sling is smaller than a messenger but still holds an 11-inch tablet It?s the perfect bag for my iPad Pro and mirrorless camera loadout Strap is easy to adjust, once you get the hang of it Cons Tight size restrictions might limit who can make use of this sling Certain bag features are hard to access, like the outer zipper pocket and the tablet compartment

Best tech organizer Peak Design Tech Pouch (Coyote X-PAC) 9 / 10 The Peak Design Tech Pouch is an organizer that can fit inside another bag or stand on its own. It's big enough to expand up to 2L in size when full, and has plenty of useful pockets. With two strap hooks, you can turn this bag into a sling if you bring your own strap. Otherwise, it's great for storing small things within another backpack. Pros Plenty of pockets, compartments, and ways to keep your tech organized Zippered pockets make it easy to keep things you don?t want to lose safe External pockets are great for stuffing things inside quickly Cons Not very small, so it?ll take up a lot of space in small bags Not as useful if you can?t find a way to use the pockets



Pricing, specs, and availability

Peak Design's Coyote X-PAC Collection launches today, Aug. 20, and features various backpacks, slings, and packing tools. The new material is slightly more expensive than the company's already-pricey bags. The Everyday Backpack 20L costs $300 and the 30L version costs $325 when configured with the Coyote X-PAC material. The Everyday Sling 6L retails for $125 and the Tech Pouch costs $65.

We'll update this article when links to these bags are available, and it's possible they will appear at other retailers in the future. Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H are retailers that typically stock certain Peak Design products, but it's unclear if they'll get access to the Coyote X-PAC Collection.



Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L (Coyote X-PAC) Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L (Coyote X-PAC) Peak Design Tech Pouch (Coyote X-PAC) Brand Peak Design Peak Design Peak Design Capacity 30L 6L 2L Material X-PAC VX-21 Ocean Edition X-PAC VX-21 Ocean Edition X-PAC VX-21 Ocean Edition Laptop Pocket Yes, holds most 16” laptops No, holds tablets up to 9.74" x 7.02" x 0.23" No Color Coyote (brown) Coyote (brown) Coyote (brown)

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L

Between the bigger size and better durability, this pack addresses all my complaints about the 20L variant

At its core, the Everyday Backpack 20L and 30L in the Coyote X-PAC colorway is identical to other versions of the Everyday Backpack V2 on the inside. The only difference is the exterior material, so it should feel like the Everyday Backpack 20L that I reviewed earlier this year. While I thought that bag was very well-made, it wasn't for me. I felt the bag was too cramped for my usual carry and noticed the exterior scuffing easily. The scuffs wiped right off, but my Everyday Backpack ended up looking more often dirty than clean.

It's crazy that an extra 10L of capacity and a new material can make for such a massive change. The Coyote X-PAC Everyday Backpack 30L became my daily-driver quite easily, addressing many of the complaints I had with the 20L variant. The X-PAC material can certainly get dirty — spray sunscreen will discolor it until you clean it off — but it doesn't scuff like my 20L bag. It's also way easier to use the laptop compartment on the 30L variant simply because it's bigger. The company says it'll fit most 16-inch laptops, but I found the extra space was useful even for 13-inch laptop users.

Really, everything is better with the 30L version, in my opinion. I didn't like how the 20L Everyday Backpack had few pockets that could store things that were too small for the FlexFold dividers. Using the 30L backpack, the pockets are just a bit bigger. I can fit my Samsung Galaxy Ring charging case and a hand sanitizer bottle in the top pocket, and a passport in the side pockets. Best of all, they close magnetically to ensure small things don't fall out. This is crucial, because if you aren't familiar with Everyday Backpacks, they're designed to be opened in three ways: from the top and both sides.

Then, we get to the FlexFold dividers, which are modular. You get three of them with the Everyday Backpacks 30L, and they can fold and be attached in various places with velcro. The extra size of the 30L variant made the FlexFold dividers much more useful. I put one on the bottom, separating my Sony a6400 camera from my DJI wireless mic kit, keeping both snug. The middle divider helped separate portable chargers, like the Ugreen 25,000mAh power bank and Anker Prime Power Bank, from a small toiletry bag. The top FlexFold divider creates a giant open space at the top of the bag, where I stick a gaming handheld and the Tech Pouch.