Peak Design's Everyday Backpack V2 20L is a storied backpack that has been loved by camera and tech professionals for years. So, is it worth the hype? For the right person, it is. I've been using the Everyday Backpack on-and-off for a few weeks now, especially in situations where I need something more than a midsize messenger or a lightweight backpack. The Everyday Backpack's calling card is its modularity, since the bulk of the bag's 20L capacity can be split up with FlexFold dividers. However, while the FlexFold dividers offer a lot of customization, they can also be somewhat limiting.

The Everyday Backpack's main compartment is wide open, and FlexFold dividers attach to the front and back walls of this compartment. That means if you use them, you're going to lose vertical space for taller items — like laptops, tablets, or keyboards. The Everyday Backpack does have a dedicated laptop compartment, but it's fairly small, and computer enthusiasts and professionals can fill it up rather quickly. For that reason, you will love this bag most if you typically carry a laptop, tablet, and a bunch of smaller items. If you're like me, and carry two laptops, a tablet, and a bunch of other tall devices, you might be left wanting more.

For what it's worth, despite the backpack partially limiting my typical daily carry, I couldn't stop using it. Peak Design's build quality is above almost everyone else in the market, and it might just be the absolute best. That's why I kept trying out new ways to customize the Everyday Backpack to find a configuration that worked, and I did.

About this review: Peak Design sent me the Everyday Backpack for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20L Great for tech & cameras Intuitive and thoughtful design make this bag excellent 8.5 / 10 Peak Design's Everyday Backpack is a versatile tech and camera bag that offers a lot of customization. It struggles with larger and taller tech items, like multiple laptops, tablets, or keyboards. However, it's excellent for smaller tech items thanks to the FlexFold dividers and pockets throughout. If you plan out your loadout before you buy it, and everything checks out, this is a great computer bag. Pros The dividers and compartments are excellent for securing smaller gear

The build quality is stunning, with durable materials and intuitive design

It's great for someone who needs to carry computers and cameras Cons If you use the dividers, you lose a lot of vertical storage space

The pockets in the laptop compartment expand into the main compartment

The bag gets dirty easily (although dirt usually wipes right off)

Pricing and availability

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack has been around for a while, and I tested the V2 20L variant. It retails for $280 at full price and can be found at Peak Design's website and retail stores, as well as third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. You can get this backpack in four colorways: Black, Charcoal, Midnight, and Ash.

Specs

Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20L Material 400D double poly-coated DWR-impregnated nylon canvas shell Number of Colors/Patterns 4; Black, Charcoal, Midnight, Ash Max. Laptop Size Most 16-inch laptops Weight 3.66 lbs. without dividers, 4.43 lbs. with dividers Volume 17L min, 20L max

What I like

FlexFold dividers keep many small tech devices secure

Close

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is superb at storing small tech items, and there are so many nooks and crannies in this bag that can be used to stash devices. Like all Peak Design bags, it starts with the FlexFold dividers. For those unfamiliar, these are Velcro-equipped dividers that can section off the bag's main compartment by attaching to the front and back walls. You can adjust these any way you please, and you get three of them. Plus, each FlexFold divider has edges that can be folded up to create even more compartments. In total, you can comfortably create nine secure spaces to hold small tech items by just using FlexFold dividers.

These are relatively small cubes, so devices and items need to be relatively small to fit. This is clearly oriented at camera users who might need to put a collection of cameras, lenses, and more securely in their bag. When the FlexFold dividers are used correctly, your devices shouldn't move at all while carrying the Everyday Backpack daily. I only carry one camera and lens daily, but I use the rest of the FlexFold dividers for a microphone set, a few chargers, and a mouse. The left and right sides of the Everyday Messenger also have soft-touch sleeves for extra storage. I found this to be incredibly useful for storing smartphones.

The bag offers excellent build quality and an intuitive design

Close

Using FlexFold dividers would mean that, in a typical backpack, you won't be able to access items stored at the very bottom of the bag. However, Peak Design intuitively designed the sides of the backpack to completely unzip, and from either direction. I've never had an easier time getting specific items out of a backpack than while using this Peak Design bag. Since the zippers are so great and can be unzipped from either side, you can grab pretty much anything from the main compartment without taking the Everyday Backpack off. Simply slide one shoulder strap off, sling the bag in front of you, and use the side zipper to grab what you need.

The great design and build quality doesn't stop there, and the Everyday Backpack has so many intricate and thoughtful features that I'll just rapid-fire them here. The bag has handles not only on the top, but also on each side. There are included tether straps that can be used to attach items that don't fit to the side of the bag. The clasp on the front of the bag can be connected to one of four hooks, and this is used to expand the bag's internal storage. The shoulder straps are magnetic, and will stay in place against the backpack when not in use. Really, there are so many cool things about this bag, and it makes you realize why it costs so much.

What I don't like

It's very customizable, but you have to choose vertical space or compartments

There are very few backpacks on the market that can comfortably hold multiple laptops and tablets. Not many people need this kind of functionality, but if you're reading XDA, there's a chance you might. I like to carry a Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, its keyboard and stand, and a MacBook Air with me daily. If the bag I'm using can fit it, I might take along a portable monitor, too. Though few bags can fit all these items in their laptop compartments, usually anything that doesn't fit can overflow into the main compartment. But with the Everyday Backpack, if you put tall items like laptops and tablets in the main compartment, you'll be giving up FlexFold dividers.

The good thing about using the Everyday Backpack is that you can make that choice for yourself. You can also change things on the fly, so you might use FlexFold dividers one day or stash the bag full of laptops another day. However, I can't help but say I wish I had the best of both worlds. A way to divide the main compartment in half, from top to bottom, would be a game-changer. If your primary goal is multi-laptop storage, you might be better off with something like the StarTech Laptop Backpack.

Should you buy it?

You should buy the Peak Design Everyday Backpack if:

You need to store smaller items, like cameras, phones, or accessories

You like modularity and value the ability to change your configuration daily

You have a lot of money to spend on an expensive and premium backpack

You should NOT buy the Peak Design Everyday Backpack if:

You need to carry large items, like laptops and tablets

You want a compact and small backpack

You're not willing to spend nearly $300 on a backpack

If you need to carry a lot of smaller tech devices — it could be cameras, lenses, phones, chargers, docks, or peripherals — the Peak Design Everyday Backpack might change your everyday carry for the better. But if you need to carry a lot of larger and taller devices — such as laptops, keyboards, or tablets — you won't be able to make much use of the Everyday Backpack's best features. Still, due to the impressive build quality and intuitive design, this bag is one of the best camera and tech bags you can buy in 2024.