While most case manufacturers usually try to provide appeal in the form of looks or protection with their products, Peak Design has gone with a different approach. It's been creating cases that look good and provide solid protection, with a slim, sleek form factor, but each case also features an inset square that is used to offer compatibility with other Peak Design accessories, like charging stands, mounts, and wallets. The company's Everyday Case for the Google Pixel 7a is no different.

But since Peak Design's calling card is its accessory ecosystem, its cases might be only worthwhile if you plan to buy a few accessories to pair with your phone. Otherwise, the Peak Design Everyday Case doesn't have much to set itself apart from the rest of the available cases on the market. In fact, you may come to find that inset square to be a minor annoyance if you aren't using it for accessories since it lies right where your finger sits when holding your phone. Although, at a reasonable price point, the Peak Design Everyday Case does come with its own features and benefits — even without shelling out for more accessories.

About this review: This review was written after a week using the Peak Design Everyday Case with a Google Pixel 7a provided by Peak Design and Google, respectively. Neither company had any input in this review.

Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 7a Great case ecosystem 8 / 10 Peak Design's premium fabric case for the Pixel 7a offers a luxurious feel while keeping your phone safe from scratches and drops. It's also compatible with the company's wide range of accessories, like mounts, wallets, and more. Pros Sleek but protective design

Compatible with Apple MagSafe chargers

Works with Peak Design's accessory ecosystem Cons Fabric texture isn't for everyone

Built-in connection system is annoying if you aren't using it

Buttons require a bit extra force to press while using case $40 at Peak Design

Pricing and availability

Peak Design's Everyday Case for the Google Pixel 7a is exclusively available at Peak Design's official website. It retails for $40 and is available in just one color, a dark gray. However, some of Peak Design's Everyday Cases are available on Amazon, so there's a chance we could see the Everyday Case for the Pixel 7a available there in the future. If you don't have the Google Pixel 7a, you can get the Everyday Case on any of the other best phones in 2023.

Design

A simple yet modern look

Photo: Brady Snyder

The design of the Everyday Case might be the best combination of sleek and rugged I've tested on a smartphone so far. It features a fabric back that only adds a bit of thickness to the Google Pixel 7a, and it looks both simple and modern. Peak Design adds thickness to the Everyday Case exactly where it's needed, including raised edges around the display and rear cameras and a rubber bumper around the sides of the phone that is only about as thick as two or three quarters. All told, I'd be confident using this case to protect my Google Pixel 7a. And since Peak Design has decided to make the Everyday Case thicker only where it's deemed necessary, its look doesn't suffer at all.

Photo: Brady Snyder

One thing to note is that because the rubber bumper around the phone is so thick, it'll trap dust and lint around the speakers and USB-C port. You'll have to take the case off to clean it and your phone often, so keep that in mind when considering the Everyday Case.

Daily Use

Great, but better if you use Peak Design accessories

Photo: Brady Snyder

Ruling on the daily use of a case usually comes down to two factors: feel and function. The Peak Design Everyday Case is a mixed bag. The fabric material found on the back of the Everyday Case looks better than it feels, but I wouldn't say it's a dealbreaker. The SlimLink connection system — that recessed square on the back of the case — is a different story. If you use SlimLink to connect with other accessories, like car mounts and wallets, it becomes a great feature. In fact, if you plan to buy Peak Design accessories, this Everyday Case might be the best Google Pixel 7a case available.

However, if you don't plan to use the Peak Design ecosystem of accessories, I'm not sure this case makes sense. The SlimLink connection system sits right where your finger rests while holding your phone, and it feels unnatural when not paired with an accessory. With accessories, that recessed square is a feature. Without them, it's like there's a part of your case missing.

Should you buy the Peak Design Everyday Case?

Photo: Brady Snyder

You should buy the Peak Design Everyday Case if:

You like the mesh fabric look of the case

You plan to use the SlimLink connection system for accessories

You want compatibility with Apple MagSafe accessories

You should not buy the Peak Design Everyday Case if:

You don't plan to use Peak Design accessories with your smartphone

You prefer plastic or rubber case materials

The Peak Design Everyday Case has the feature set to be one of the top Pixel 7a cases, even ignoring the Peak Design accessory ecosystem. It's got a rugged and sleek design, features compatibility with Apple MagSafe, and offers access to all your ports and speakers. But the SlimLink cutout on the back of the Everyday Case cements the fact that it's meant to be used with Peak Design accessories. If you don't plan to make use of this ecosystem, you're probably better off grabbing another case.