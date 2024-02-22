For those who need to carry a lot of technology or camera equipment, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger might seem like an excellent alternative to a backpack. After all, the best messenger bags are often less restrictive, more compact, and have more versatility than the typical laptop backpack. But not all messenger bags are well-made, and even less are optimized for a workflow and daily carry that includes a lot of tech. The Peak Design Everyday Messenger is a notable exception, featuring both premium build quality and a premium price tag to match.

Retailing for over $200, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger is definitely not for everyone. However, if you're someone who needs the size and feature set of a backpack in the messenger bag style, you won't do better than the Everyday Messenger. For better or for worse, the Everyday Messenger is like if you took a 13L-16L backpack and turned it on its side. That comes with benefits and drawbacks. On one hand, the Everyday Messenger can carry all that a similarly-sized backpack can. On the other, it's much larger than a typical messenger bag.

About this review: Peak Design sent me the Everyday Messenger for review. The company had no input in this review, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag V2 Large & modular messenger It's like a backpack in the messenger form factor 8 / 10 Peak Design's Everyday Messenger is a high-quality messenger bag made for carrying tech and camera equipment. It has a rigid, large design that can hold a lot of items safely. However, this rigid design does not compress a lot, so the form factor stays large — even when you're not using all the space. The benefit to the large footprint is that it'll keep your tech and cameras protected at all times. Pros You can store two laptops with the soft pockets

It has a rigid build that holds its shape well, even when empty

The main pockets are modular Cons You can feel the size and weight on your sides and shoulder

The strap isn't as adjustable as I'd like

The zippered pockets are small $230 at Best Buy$230 at B&H$230 at Peak Design

Pricing and availability

Peak Design has been making Everyday Messenger bags since 2015, and the company debuted its Everyday Messenger V2 back in 2019. Though it is five years old, it's still backed by Peak Design's lifetime warranty. You can purchase the Everyday Messenger from Peak Design's official website, or from third-party stores like Best Buy and B&H Photo, for $230. The messenger comes in either Ash or Black colorways.

Specs

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag V2 Capacity 13L Material Nylon, Aluminum Laptop Pocket Yes, fits laptops up to 14 inches Dimensions 15.6 x 14.2 x 7.5" Color Ash, Black

What I like

The messenger bag is spacious and holds its shape well

Close

Let's get this out of the way first: I'm a messenger-bag fanatic. I've found that messenger bags are the ideal way to carry laptops and other tech products, especially in cities while commuting, due to their low profile nature and quick accessibility. However, before trying the Everyday Messenger, choosing to take a messenger bag with me over a more typical tech backpack was a compromise. I almost always had to leave something behind, because you can only fit so much in a messenger bag.

It's true that Peak Design's Everyday Messenger won't fit all that a high-capacity IT bag can hold. However, with a capacity of 13L and an expandable design that can stretch to fit up to 16L maximum, the Everyday Messenger bag can definitely compete with other small to mid-size packs. I absolutely loved the rigid build of the Everyday Messenger, which will retain its original shape even when empty or lightly filled. It also fell over less when placed on the ground than other messenger bags I'm used to, solving a major annoyance that comes with dailying this style of bag.

I absolutely loved the rigid build of the Everyday Messenger, which will retain its original shape even when empty or lightly filled.

Even the best messenger bags have a tendency to completely collapse when they aren't filled to capacity. This is especially frustrating when trying to pack them up, because you'll constantly need to keep propping the bag up while trying to fit all of your things inside. It might seem like a small feature on paper, but the Everyday Messenger's ability to hold its shape is one of its best offerings.

The laptop pocket will hold more than you'd think

So, the Everyday Messenger is an option that finally competes with compact backpacks — like Incase's Facet 20L — but I was concerned about the laptop pocket. It's usually an area that ends up being a dealbreaker for me, and the Everyday Messenger's laptop pockets seemed especially tiny when I first opened them up. But I was pleasantly surprised by how much they can hold, and filling the laptop pockets up won't take away from the main compartment's space.

I was pleasantly surprised by how much they can hold, and filling the laptop pockets up won't take away from the main compartment's space.

My daily carry includes the following: an M2 MacBook Air, a Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a wireless keyboard and mouse, a camera, and a few power banks and chargers. Those first few items — two laptops and a wireless keyboard — would be enough to pose a challenge for a normal messenger bag. The Peak Design Everyday Messenger has two slots in the laptop area of the bag, presumably for a laptop and a tablet. But I was able to squeeze both my laptops and the wireless keyboard into just the laptop area of the Everyday Messenger.

I was seriously impressed, and it means the Everyday Messenger isn't just a bag for people who carry a lot of camera gear. It's a real option for a daily loadout centered around technology, such as two 14-inch laptops.

The modular pockets are actually useful and keep your stuff safe

For some people, the best part of this bag will be the modular pockets. The entire main compartment of the bag is wide open, but it can be compartmentalized with included Velcro dividers. They're officially called FlexFold dividers, and they can be used in a variety of ways. I like that they add structure and protection to the Everyday Messenger, so you can be confident that your tech stays secure.

In my time testing the Everyday Messenger, I walled off a third of the main compartment for smaller items, like chargers and cables. The rest of the main compartment was reserved for my valuable and expensive items, such as my Sony a6400 camera or Apple Vision Pro headset. FlexFold dividers are part of what makes the bag rigid, providing extra internal support and structure.

What I don't like

It's a big messenger bag, especially compared to others

Unfortunately, the Everyday Messenger's best feature is also its biggest drawback. The bag is large and heavy, weighing more than two pounds before you even put anything inside it. You will notice it on your side or back more than a typical messenger bag. I also felt like I was bumping into others around me more than usual due to the Everyday Messenger's larger footprint.

The bag is large and heavy, weighing more than two pounds before you even put anything inside it.

This isn't a dealbreaker for everyone, but I'd be hesitant to use the Everyday Messenger while rushing through New York City. However, using the messenger bag was completely fine in more suburban areas or even smaller cities. It all depends on how much size and weight you can tolerate, because I felt some extra stress on my shoulders.

The strap isn't as adjustable as I'd like

The strap on the Everyday Messenger bag is excellent if you like to carry it a certain type of way. For those that like to wear a messenger bag on the small of their back, or hanging off one shoulder, there's plenty of adjustability available. However, I like to wear my bags at my side, with the strap going over my opposite shoulder. For this type of use, the Everyday Messenger isn't as comfortable, because most of the adjustments are only available on one side of the strap. Most people probably won't find an issue, but if you use messenger bags like I do, the Everyday Messenger won't be perfectly comfortable.

Should you buy the Peak Design Everyday Messenger?

Close

You should buy the Peak Design Everyday Messenger if:

You need to carry a lot of tech or camera gear in a messenger bag

You're willing to pay for a messenger bag with great build quality and premium features

You want a versatile and modular solution that offers quick access to your items

You should NOT buy the Peak Design Everyday Messenger if:

You're looking for a light and compact messenger bag with less storage

You can settle for a backpack at a cheaper price point

You're on a budget, or $230 is too much for a messenger bag

If the Peak Design Everyday Messenger was cheaper, I'd recommend it to just about anyone looking for a large messenger bag. However, because the Everyday Messenger costs $230, you need to have a specific use case in mind for this bag to be worth it. If you need to store a lot of tech or camera gear, this is the best messenger bag for that kind of use. But if you can settle for a backpack or a smaller messenger bag with fewer features, you can save quite a bit of money.