Anyone who needs to carry the best laptops and tablets daily will also find themselves wanting a backpack to store those tech essentials and more. There are plenty of excellent laptop bags designed for commuting and city use, and I've tested quite a few of them. However, if your laptop carry needs bring you deep into the outdoors, you'll find that securing the perfect bag is quite tricky. It's easy to find a hiking bag or a tech backpack, but buying a bag that checks both boxes is harder than it should be.

That's why Peak Design, the company that makes a handful of every day and travel gear for tech enthusiasts and photographers, is launching the Outdoor Line. It's a collection of gear that's made for use outdoors, including daypacks and hiking bags. I've spent a few weeks testing pre-production versions of Outdoor Line gear in two countries, and there's a lot to like if you're heavily invested in the Peak Design ecosystem. If you're not, it'll be expensive to get started.

In addition to being a tech reviewer, I've run thousands of miles outdoors and hiked hundreds of miles of the Appalachian Trail, so the new Outdoor Backpack 25L immediately caught my eye. It has the chops to replace some of my current outdoor gear while still holding my M2 MacBook Air, M4 iPad Pro, and Sony a6400 mirrorless camera.

About this review: Peak Design provided pre-production samples of the Outdoor Line for review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing. The exact details of the products covered in this review may change before mass production.

Open main compartment has great rear and top access and works well with Peak Design packing tools

Absolutely excellent external carry options, from mesh pockets to cords Cons Not a lot of pockets or compartments built-in, creating a dependence on Peak Design packing tools

The Outdoor Backpack 25L plus essential extras (hip belt and rainfly) are an expensive package

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Peak Design Outdoor Line, which includes the Outdoor Backpack 25L, is launching as a Kickstarter as of today. The crowdfunding period will last through Oct. 15, and early backers can secure their gear at between 20% and 25% off the usual MSRP. The Outdoor Backpack I tested will retail for $250, and can be paired with an optional hip belt ($45) and rainfly ($30).

I tested a pre-production version of the Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L. This review is based on my findings of the bags as tested, but things may change before they reach mass production.

The backpack comes in three colors: Black, Cloud (white), and Eclipse (deep purple). Kickstarter backers are expected to receive their backpacks in January 2025, with full retail availability set to come around that time. If you're wary of backing a Kickstarter, you might want to wait for wider availability to come next year before buying.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 25L Brand Peak Design Capacity 25L Material Terra Shell 210D Ripstop Nylon Fabric Laptop Pocket Yes Color Black, Cloud, Eclipse Add-ons Hip Belt, Rainfly, Packing Cubes, Camera Cubes, Outdoor Slings, Capture Clips (all sold separately) Expand

What I like

There's plenty of storage for laptops, tablets, and cameras

It's so rare to see a bag made for the outdoors and made to hold your tech. You might be wondering why you'd even want to bring a laptop or tablet with you into the wilderness, but there are real workflows that demand it. For example, if you're a photographer or cinematographer who shoots landscapes with cameras or drones, you might need to check on footage or make edits in the field.

The Outdoor Backpack 25L is a frameless daypack, so it's perfect for relatively short trips. There's a laptop/reservoir compartment that can either hold a hydration pack or a small laptop or tablet; if you use this pocket for tech, a hydration pack can go in the front of the bag. I managed to slide a 13-inch MacBook Air and 11-inch iPad into this compartment quite easily, and there's a Velcro strap for added security.

This bag is designed so that you can either access your stuff from the rear or from the top. The back panel unzips from the bag to open up completely flat, and this makes it easy to access the main part of the bag. There really isn't anything on the inside beside that laptop/reservoir compartment. You're supposed to fill up the inside with packing materials, like Peak Design packing cubes or camera cubes.

Unlike other Peak Design bags, such as the Everyday Backpack 20L, there's no built-in organization tools found within the Outdoor Backpack 25L.

The superb external carry options make this a true hiking pack