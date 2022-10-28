What a day to be alive if you're a Pebble smartwatch owner. Although official support for the watch ended ages ago, the device has been kept alive thanks to the efforts of the team at Rebble. Recently, a new update was issued for Pebble smartwatches that provides compatibility for the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. So if you're a long time Pebble user, and you've got a Pixel 7 series smartphone, it's now possible to get the watch up and running on your device.

This update is substantial, not only because it gets the Pebble working on Pixel 7 devices, but it also provides future support for other Android devices on the horizon. For now, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the only Android devices to only support 64-bit apps. But in the future, there could be more, which means, any apps that don't have 64-bit libraries won't be able to be installed. Thankfully, for Pebble owners, the latest update to the APK will offer continued support for the foreseeable future.

If you're unfamiliar with Pebble, it was launched a decade ago through Kickstarter and at the time, it was one of the crowdfunding platform's biggest success stories. But, just a couple of years later and things took a turn for the worst, and eventually, the company called it quits, shuttering its support and services. As you can imagine, this left a not so small community with smartwatches that just wouldn't work after a certain point. Luckily, Rebble was born, a team made up of dedicated developers, that would provide a backbone for Pebble watches so that they could continue to work without official support.

If you're interested in installing Rebble for you Pebble, you can always hit the source link for more details. It isn't as straight forward as installing an app from the Google Play Store, but the team there made things as uncomplicated as possible, so you should be able to get it working with minimal effort. The current version of the app is Pebble Android App 4.4.3 and it was released just a couple of days ago on October 24.

