Storing data in the cloud is fantastic for convenience. Having access to your files at any point in the day (and from any supported device) is a great way to collaborate, work from multiple locations, store backups, and share data, but it's not without its problems. Not only are you relying on companies to keep your data safe, but you're trusting them not to analyze and/or sell your information. Then there's the issue of availability should your network go down, which is where self-hosting storage apps come into play. Peergos is one such option.

What is Peergos?

Peergos is a cloud-based platform for storing data, similar to Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, but with a few notable differences. A web service is offered for quickly stashing or downloading files but the platform is also pretty smart about how you connect and move data. Where things get weird is that everything is encrypted and built atop the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) protocol. That may sound like something out of Halo lore, but it's more useful thanks to the peer-to-peer nature. It's entirely decentralized.

There are some other handy features available alongside cloud storage, including the ability to edit documents, a social media-like newsfeed, a to-do tracker, calendars, and interacting with friends or family members. Compared to a simple NAS setup, Peergos would make it possible to launch and connect to web instances, share links for others to download files, and collaborate through invitations. The best part? It's completely free if hosted on your hardware, and everything is audited and available in the public domain.

If you don't wish to self-host Peergos but have the desire to leave Google, Microsoft, or some other host, Peergos starts from £3 for 300 MB. It's pretty pricey, which is why I recommend hosting the service yourself from home. The name is pretty cool too. Peergos comes from the Greek word Πύργος (or Pyrgos), which means stronghold or tower. It's then phonetically spelt and pronounced to showcase its links to the peer-to-peer network architecture.

How to install Peergos at home

Installing Peergos as a self-hosted environment isn't the easiest. There are apps available for macOS, Linux, and Windows, but these are tailored for connecting to an existing host. You'll need to run the included Java file to create a server (or pay Peergos to do it for you). I opted to keep things simple and loaded Peergos on a dedicated Windows test system, taking advantage of the vast drive capacities of a connected NAS. Peergos is entirely peer-to-peer, yet is relatively simple to launch and manage. DNS servers and TLS are optional.

Download Peergos for your chosen OS. Install Java. Install Peergos. Run the included Java file within the Peergos installation. Launch Peergos and connect to the newly hosted instance using the created token. Create a public account with a strong password.

Completing these steps will take you to the main dashboard where you can create users, install apps, manage content, and decide which features will be available. There's also a Docker container for Peergos to capitalize on continued NAS market growth. It's similar to Nextcloud and some other competing solutions. It'll be vital, alongside other packages like Immich, in my quest to reduce my reliance on large companies, including Google and Microsoft.

Who is Peergos for?