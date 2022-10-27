With Wear OS 3 finally reaching more smartwatches, Google is doubling down on its efforts to bring first-party apps to the platform. The company released the Google Home app for Wear OS shortly after announcing the Pixel Watch earlier this month, and it's currently working on a Google News app for Wear OS smartwatches.

Third-party app developers have also joined the fray with new apps for the platform. SoundCloud released the beta version of its app for Wear OS smartwatches last month. Now, Peloton has jumped on the bandwagon with its own Wear OS app.

According to 9to5Google, Peloton has released an official app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, like the Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 4. It's available for download on the Play Store in select regions, and it lets you track your workouts right on your wrist.

The Peloton app for Wear OS reportedly lets you view your heart rate in a watch face-like UI and shows you data about your pace, workouts, and more. However, you can't use the app to start a workout at the moment and you'll still have to rely on your smartphone for the same.

Interestingly, the app doesn't seem to offer support for pairing with a Peloton bike. This means that Wear OS smartwatch users won't get access to the integration that is available with the Apple Watch and the Peloton Bike+. If that isn't a dealbreaker for you, you can try out the Peloton app by downloading it from the Play Store link below. As mentioned earlier, the app is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3.

Via: 9to5Google