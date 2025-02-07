Figma has become the industry standard for UX/UI design, offering a powerful cloud-based platform where teams can collaborate on digital projects. However, its reliance on proprietary cloud storage, subscription costs, and data privacy concerns have led some designers to look for self-hosted alternatives. This is where Penpot comes in.

Penpot is an open-source, web-based design tool that offers a similar experience to Figma but with one key difference — you can host it yourself. By self-hosting Penpot, you gain full control over your design projects, ensuring that your data remains private, customizable, and accessible on your own terms. Whether you're an individual designer looking to cut costs or a business needing a secure design solution, Penpot provides the flexibility and independence that cloud-based tools lack.

I'll show you how to deploy your own Penpot instance, the easy way.

Requirements

What you need to self-host with Penpot

Before setting up your self-hosted Penpot server, you'll need to meet the necessary specifications, which shouldn't be too hard. These are the minimum requirements for personal use or a small team of users:

CPU : Dual-core processor

: Dual-core processor RAM : 4GB (8GB recommended for smoother performance)

: 4GB (8GB recommended for smoother performance) Storage: 10GB-50GB SSD (depending on the project size)

There are three ways you can self-host with Penpot:

Elestio : The easiest

: The easiest Docker : For experienced users

: For experienced users Kubernetes: For large projects

I'm going to use Elestio since it manages everything for you. Unlike running apps on Docker, Elestio is designed to simplify the self-hosting process for non-technical users or those short on time. Traditional self-hosting methods often involve manually configuring servers and managing network intricacies. Elestio's prebuilt packages are tailored for open-source applications like Penpot, streamlining the deployment process and allowing you to set up and manage your instance in just a couple of clicks.

How to self-host with Penpot

Deploy your Penpot instance using Elestio