How many active paid subscriptions do you have running right now? In this day and age, it's not uncommon to have several running at the same time. Whether it's for entertainment or work, every big company has some means to give them money every month in exchange for a service.

It's not so uncommon now, but when Microsoft first announced the Office 365 subscription plan, people were peeved that they couldn't make a one-off payment and use it whenever they liked. However, Microsoft trucked ahead with its decision, and now Office 365 is one of its staple products. But even then, some people just really, really don't want to pay monthly for Office.

Buying a one-time license can be cheaper in the long run

Pay once and forget

In the short term, grabbing an Office subscription seems like the cheaper option. Just pay $6.99 a month and you unlock all of the software you need to get your work done. However, if someone intends to use Office for a long period of time, buying it outright can save them a lot of money, even if the original price tag seems a bit steep.

Say someone wants to use Office for over a two-year period. At $6.99 a month, that comes to $167.76. Even if they have the foresight to know that they'll use it for years to come and purchase the cheaper annual plan, that's $69.99 a year or $139.98 for two years. After that point, you're spending more on the Office subscription than you would if you bought a standalone version.

Some people don't want feature creep

Pay for what you want

One of the major upsides of a subscription-based model is that it's always supported. When you purchase a standalone app, it's usually given new features until an internally set cutoff date arrives, after which the company usually abandons it for the sake of a newer product.

But sometimes, leaving an app free of consistent updates is not a bad thing. Sometimes people just want a program they're familiar with without any additional features changing their workflow or adjusting how people use the app. And given how we're seeing more and more AI tools getting added to Office, people who dislike artificial intelligence can still use their old copies of the productivity suite to get their work done.

There are lots of great, free alternatives to Office

In fact, why pay at all?