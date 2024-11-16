Key Takeaways Ads increasing on Windows 11 after updates, aimed at gaming.

Can disable ads by turning off "Notification Suggestions" in settings.

Use an ad blocker for Windows 11 to regain control over your PC.

It's no secret that Microsoft is slowly adding more and more ads to Windows 11. However, people are finding that the Redmond giant is finding new ways to pester people into purchasing its stuff. Now, it seems that even more ads have arrived on the operating system, but there is a way to disable them. For now, at least.

In a post on the unofficial Windows subreddit, user Caspid reported that they were seeing more ads after updating their Windows 11 system. The new ad seems to be targeted towards gaming, as it advertises the new Black Ops 6 game.

Some people speculated that the original poster had told Windows that they were using their device for gaming, but others say they're also receiving the ads on school and work devices. Some even claim that Windows 10 has fallen to ad-based pop-ups.

Fortunately, there is a way to disable them in the settings; it's just that you won't see them named as "ads." Microsoft calls them "suggestions," and you can turn them off using the "Notification Suggestions" in the settings. How long this setting will be around before it "mysteriously" disappears is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, why not check out this Windows 11 ad blocker so you can take back your PC?