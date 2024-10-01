Key Takeaways Windows 11 24H2 boosts performance on older PCs, improving speed and smoothness.

Users are reporting that Windows 11 24H2 feels "a lot quicker" even on unsupported hardware.

Microsoft is unlikely to remove hardware restrictions on Windows 11 despite enhanced performance seen on older devices.

Are you excited about the Windows 11 24H2 update? So far, we've seen a lot of new features that may be hit or miss with its users, such as more AI integration. However, there seems to be one improvement that everyone will like; it seems that Windows 11 24H2 will help improve performance, as reports say that things feel "snappy" after the update.

People are reporting boosted performance with Windows 11 24H2

In a post on the Windows 11 subreddit, user /u/bambamito gave Windows 11 24H2 on a 10-year-old Intel Celeron. Turns out, the system feels "a lot quicker" and "smoother," despite running on a processor that isn't officially supported by Windows 11.

Other users hopped into the channel to praise Windows 11 24H2's performance on their PCs. One user even went so far as to delete their Windows 10 partition, as they saw no reason to continue using it after the big Windows 11 24H2 performance boost:

Microsoft probably won't remove Windows 11's hardware requirements

So if Windows 11 now runs well on older hardware, does that mean we'll see Microsoft removing the hardware installation restrictions? Probably not. The company has been actively shutting down methods to skirt around the system requirements, so the fact that Windows 11 24H2 runs better on older hardware is likely just a side effect of Microsoft making the OS lighter on system resources. As such, don't get your hopes up that Microsoft will drop the TPM 2.0 CPU requirement anytime soon.

