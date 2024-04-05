Key Takeaways Love the feel of rolling dice, but hate losing them? Check out Mr. Dice - a Raspberry Pi creation for all your dice-rolling needs.

Mr. Dice handles multiple dice types, adds up results, and maintains manual interaction for a fun experience.

Abe's Projects made Mr. Dice, which might spark interest in creating your own digital dice roller at home.

How do you like your dice? While some adore the tactile feel and sound of rolling physical dice, others prefer to have a computer calculate just how much damage their 9d6 spell did. And while there are plenty of apps out there that can handle it, why not go for something that will really get the party talking? Someone created their own dice-rolling device using a Raspberry Pi called "Mr. Dice", and it's a seriously cool-looking way to perform your dexterity saving throws.

Mr. Dice, the amazing dice-rolling Raspberry Pi project

Mr. Dice is the ingenious invention of Abe's Projects on YouTube, who has done other such ventures such as a Pokédex that can scan and identify Pokémon. This time, he made himself a dice roller that can handle multiple different kinds of dice in one roll, plus adding everything up automatically. Despite being wholly digital, Mr. Dice still retains some of the manual interaction involved with dice rolling; instead of stating a result when you tell it to roll the dice, it rapidly goes through every number the die can roll. You can stop the "roll" by pressing a button on the side, which makes the roll feel more like something you did rather than something a computer did for you.

At the time of writing, Abe hasn't released a written guide on how to create your own Mr. Dice, nor has he released the code behind the roller. And while eager D&D players have expressed interest in purchasing a unit for themselves, Abe has remained tight-lipped on the matter. While we hope Abe can release his materials so we can make our own at home, it still poses as a nice inspiration for people who want to make their own roller.

