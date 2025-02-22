Summary Portable Raspberry Pi tool w/ hardware keyboard for hacking by Abe's Projects on YouTube.

Utilizes PicoVision w/ dual RP2040 chips for audio/visual projects in a compact design.

Features Slime OS and 5-inch display, making it perfect for on-the-go ethical hacking.

Over time, we've seen plenty of people put the Raspberry Pi to good use as an ethical hacking tool. And while they come in all kinds of styles and flavors, I have a personal love for the ones with a hardware keyboard on them. Just gives me that extra "cyberpunk" feel to it, you know? Well, someone clearly shares my sentiment, as they've created this awesome hacking tool with a keyboard and a board that uses two Pis to get the job done.

This portable Raspberry Pi-powered hacking device makes for a great companion

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this cool project was brought to us by Abe's Projects on YouTube. The goal was to make a portable hacking device with a physical keyboard to make typing a lot easier. And, of course, as soon as Abe introduced the keyboard in the video, a cat tries to get atop of it. They know what they're doing.

You can see a full bill of materials in the description, but you don't see a Raspberry Pi explicitly named in it. That's because Abe opted for a PicoVision, which uses dual RP2040 chips for audio and visual projects. Perfect for a hacking pal you can slip in a pocket. Sure enough, he uses one of those chips to handle all of the processing, while the other acts as a mini-GPU to display all the good stuff on a 5-inch display. Abe then stuck Slime OS on it, and bam: he's good to go.

If you want to check out more cool Raspberry Pi ethical hacking projects, we were treated earlier this month to this awesome project that looks like something straight out of Cyberpunk.