If you have ever felt limited by standard spreadsheet functions when tackling complex datasets, you are in the right place. With a recent Python integration in Excel, Microsoft has enabled the leading language for data science right within your familiar spreadsheet interface. Let me show you how to bridge the gap, bring advanced analytical techniques, custom scripting, and powerful Python libraries directly into your Excel workflow.

How do I access Python in Excel?

Before I go over the Python tricks in Excel, it’s important to go through the basics first. Python in Excel is available on Windows only. You can’t access it on Mac, web, tablet, or mobile. You can still open your workbooks on other platforms, but such cells may throw an error.

Also, you don’t need to download a native Python app on your desktop. Excel uses a standard version of Python from Microsoft Cloud. As a result, Excel won’t consider any tweaks you make to the local version of Python.

Excel supports a core set of Python libraries provided by Anaconda. You also have the option to import more libraries through Anaconda. Check out the official website to check the entire list of supported Python libraries.