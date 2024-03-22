When it comes to technology — or just products that leave a sizable dent in your wallet — we tend to stick with brands that are more popular and are known to offer reliable products. These products are also the ones that often make it to our recommendation lists as they are, well, readily available and are easily accessible to everyone. But as someone who loves discovering new products, I end up getting my hands on a lot of gadgets that come from brands that may not have flown under your radar. I don't go around recommending these products all the time for some obvious reasons, but there are a few that stand out from the rest.

Below are a handful of peripherals that come from brands that you've probably never heard of. I've tested these products and use them myself, so I have absolutely no qualms recommending them whatsoever. They're also readily available in the U.S., and you should be able to grab one for yourself without burning a huge hole in your wallet.

4 GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro

My new favorite gaming mouse

Close

The Mercury M1 Pro is unlike any other gaming mouse you've seen so far, and it's only one of the few unique-looking items its manufacturer 'GravaStar' has in its portfolio. The design of this particular gaming mouse, as I've mentioned in my review, is different from pretty much any other mouse I've used in the past. It's not the lightest or the best-performing gaming mouse on the market, but it checks all the right boxes to stand as a reliable gaming mouse that looks apart.

There's more to this gaming mouse than just its design, though. GravaStar has used a pretty good sensor for this mouse, and it also has plenty of buttons that actuate with good tactile feedback. It supports both wired and wireless connectivity, and you can even buy an additional dongle for a 4,000Hz polling rate. I just wish it was a bit on the lighter side, and its companion software had more features and was more reliable. The GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro is still a pretty good mouse that'll serve you well for your gaming sessions. Most importantly, it'll stand out as a statement piece on your desk.

GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro The GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro is a high-end, premium gaming mouse with a unique design. It's not the lightest gaming mouse out there, but it packs pretty good internals, and delivers a reliable gaming experience overall. $100 at Amazon

3 Meletrix Boog75

Arguably the best prebuilt mechanical keyboard you can buy right now

Close

As someone with deep roots in the keyboard hobby, I am usually very picky when it comes to my keyboard recommendations. As such, I was a bit skeptical about using the Meletix Boog75 prebuilt mechanical keyboard, because, well, prebuilt keyboards don't exactly have the reputation of being the best options. That being said, I am glad I tried the Boog75 and approached it with an open mind, because boy was I in for a treat. This is hands down one of the best prebuilt mechanical keyboards I've used to date.

It has all the hallmarks of a solid mechanical keyboard, be it a great design and build quality, a satisfying typing experience, and even a great sound signature. In fact, it'll also appeal to gamers who are drawn to keyboards with magnetic switches that support custom actuation points. Meletrix can definitely do a better job when it comes to its software, but that's pretty much the only major complaint I have about this particular keyboard.

Meletrix Boog75 The Meletrix Boog75 is a mechanical keyboard with magnetic hall effect switches. It features a 75% layout, comes in two finishes, and offers a really comfortable typing experience overall, making it an excellent option for both in and out of games. $230 at Meletrix

2 Viture XR glasses

One of the best smart glasses out there right now

Close

The Viture One XR is probably not the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of smart glasses. In fact, it wasn't until I got my hands on these glasses that I knew what they were capable of. These smart glasses have been a part of my setup since I used them for the first time back in November last year, and I don't think I'll ditch them anytime soon. I actually prefer using these over the Xreal Air 2, and that should tell you how good these are.

One thing that I really like about these glasses is how easy it is to connect them to pretty much all the devices that I use every day. I use these glasses with my smartphone, my Windows PC, MacBook Air, and even Steam Deck. Heck, I even connect these glasses to my PlayStation 5 very frequently to play games on it, and I love how it seamlessly connects and works with everything. It also has a magnetic detachable cable that's very convenient to work with, and I also love how it comes with knobs to adjust its lenses to your vision prescription. I am not necessarily a huge fan of the neckband it comes with, but the Viture One XR glasses are very easy to recommend.

Viture One XR Glasses The Viture One XR glasses are among the best smart glasses you can buy right now. They project a massive 120-inch display right in front of your face, and you can connect them to any USB-C device capable of delivering video output and power. They're perfect for gaming, as you can connect them to your Steam Deck, smartphones, and more. $439 at Amazon $439 at Viture

1 EasySMX Wireless PC Controller

This controller with Hall Effect joysticks are awesome

Close

I've used a fair share of gaming controllers in the past, but the EasySMX wireless PC controller stands out as the best option. It's the one I am currently using to play games on my PC, and I don't see myself ditching these anytime soon. This $50 controller, which you can get from Amazon, comes with a long list of features. The highlight of this controller is that it comes with hall effect joysticks, meaning I don't have to deal with stick drift or worry about its durability over time. Notably, they also come with hall effect triggers, which isn't something you see on a lot of controllers, especially the ones that cost as much as this one does.