I've written a lot about the PC components I regret buying, a list that even includes a CPU and a GPU. Today, however, I'm writing about the hardware purchases that aren't core to the PC experience but still a vital part of it. These peripherals and devices can enrich or tarnish your time with your PC, depending on the performance and overall fit within your PC setup. I regret buying these products because there were better solutions available, with many of them not even priced much higher than the ones I actually bought. And the extra value that I would have enjoyed from those better products far outweighed the price delta.

5 USB Wi-Fi dongle

I desperately needed better Wi-Fi on my PC

This one kind of makes sense, considering the situation I was dealing with at the time. It was early 2020, I had just moved into my partner's shared apartment, and there was no Ethernet connection I could use for my PC. Using my smartphone's mobile hotspot was proving to be a struggle, as the LTE coverage and speed were limited in our locality (I wasn't on 5G at the time). So, I decided to go for the quick and cheap solution — a USB Wi-Fi dongle.

However, the TP-Link dongle that I bought never worked as advertised. The internet plan in the apartment wasn't an issue — the 100Mbps connection worked fine on every other device. The dongle technically supported speeds of up to 150Mbps, but I never managed to get more than 10Mbps on my PC. This was worse than the mobile hotspot that I was cursing before buying the dongle. Plus, the connection was never consistent; it kept dropping randomly and just refused to connect sometimes.

I later realized I should have bought something a bit more powerful; maybe, one of those dongles with one or two antennas, or better yet, a Wi-Fi extender. I was trying to solve a problem in the cheapest way possible, and that's not always the best approach.