The Persona series is one that has only seemed to increase in popularity as time has gone on. Persona 3 received a full-blown remake last year as Persona 3 Reload while Persona 4 and 5 were treated to an expansion of sorts in the form of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal. Despite Persona 4's enhanced port for the Vita, it has been rumored for months that a remake of the iconic game was in development. A recent update to a website domain now heavily suggests these rumors to be true and that an announcement may be coming sooner than you think.