Persona 5 Strikers and Bravely Default 2 for Nintendo Switch are on sale right now

We might still be waiting on the fabled ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ hardware upgrade, but the existing Switch is still home to some of the best games of this generation. Persona 5 Strikers and Bravely Default 2 are both excellent additions to anyone’s game library, and now you can get the Nintendo Switch versions at a discount. Persona 5 Strikers has dropped to $37.60 ($22.39 off), while Bravely Default 2 is now on sale for $29.99 ($30 off).

Bravely Default 2 (usually spelled as Bravely Default II) was released in February as a follow-up to Bravely Default and Bravely Second: End Layer on the 3DS. However, this game has its own independent story and cast, so you don’t need to play the previous entries to understand everything. Bravely Default 2 is set on the continent of Excillant, with the four main characters attempting to retrieve crystals stolen from one of the protagonists. The game has an average rating of 76/100 on Metacritic.

Persona 5 Strikers was released over a year ago, but this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for it yet. It’s a crossover between the Dynasty Warriors series and Persona 5, with Joker (not the DC Comics Joker, the other one) and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts investigating mysterious events happening in Japan. This Switch version has an 80/100 on Metacritic.