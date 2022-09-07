Apple announces personalized spatial audio for AirPods

Apple has announced that it will be taking spatial audio to the next level. AirPods will soon support personalized spatial audio, using supported iPhones to create a better profile of the wearer.

The feature is not exclusive to the new next-generation AirPods Pro and will be a part of iOS 16. It uses iPhone’s or iPad’s true depth camera system to create a personal profile and map of AirPod wearers. Apple says this will help deliver the most immersive listening experience possible, so that sound in space will be tuned for just you.

This is just one of the software features and highlights of the AirPods Pro 2. It also includes double the noise cancellation over the original AirPods Pro and a new Adaptive Transparency mode. That is thanks to the new H2 chip inside the AirPods Pro 2, which Apple mentioned will help deliver advanced computation audio previously not possible on a device of this size.

“AirPods revolutionized the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Other than personalized spatial audio AirPods Pro 2 also sports a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier. According to Apple, AirPods Pro now offers richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Apple is even including a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can experience the magic of AirPods Pro.

The second generation of AirPods Pro, is set for pre-order on September 9 for $249 and will be on sale on September 3. It joins several other devices that will be coming this fall, as announced during Apple’s September 2022 event. The list includes the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Source: Apple