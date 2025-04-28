Summary PewDiePie praises Linux for not babying users, lack of bloatware & customization options.

Gaming on Linux is now viable, thanks to Valve & Proton.

Making the switch to Linux may require sacrificing some Windows-only apps, but PewDiePie finds it worthwhile.

Windows 11 has been a mixed bag. While some are totally fine with it and feel comfortable using it as a daily driver, for others, it was a wake-up call for how Microsoft was going to handle its operating systems moving forward. For those people, some have found a newfound love for Linux as they migrate over and discover all of the stuff they missed out on. Now, PewDiePie has uploaded a video where he gushes over Linux and compares it directly to Windows.

PewDiePie gets hooked on Linux after years of using Windows

PewDiePie's video is titled "I installed Linux (so should you)" and is just over 20 minutes of the Swedish content creator discussing where Linux knocks it out of the park. If you're not familiar with him, PewDiePie is a prominent gaming content creator who gained significant popularity in 2013. While the golden years of his career may have passed, it's unusual to see any of his videos stay below 2 million views, so he's still got it.

This time, he uploaded a video discussing his recent migration to Linux and what it means for him. He opens by stating that he had been "tortured by Windows" for years now, and by jumping to Linux, he "saw the sun" and was now ready to make the jump.

He then makes some good points as to why Windows users should migrate: Linux doesn't baby like Windows does, it doesn't come with any bloatware, and you can customize it however you like. He then touches on something that some people wouldn't expect would appear in a video about using Linux over Windows:

Gaming on Linux is finally real. I actually installed Linux 15 years ago. And I uninstalled it after like a couple days as a lot of people do when they realize, oh, I can't use the things I need on Linux. And for me, that was gaming back then because it's like, well, then, what's the point? But now, gaming on Linux is real at last. So Valve came in like Gandalf in Hell's Deep riding a Steam Deck with Proton. So I think this is a perfect example how Linux benefits everyone. The fact that Valve, as a company, recognized maybe Microsoft has a bit too much power. If they wanted to and started being shady locking things down, taking cuts, they absolutely could.

He does note that making the jump does mean you have to make sacrifices. If you're a big fan of an app that only runs on Windows or macOS, you may need to replace it with an alternative. However, PewDiePie clearly feels it was worth adapting to the new digital ecosystem, and finishes off the video by giving us a tour of his Linux Mint install.

