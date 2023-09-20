Innovative technology brand TECNO has been busy this year, showing off its latest lineup of smartphones, laptops, wearable accessories, and other AIoT products. The brand made a splash in early 2023 at one of the year’s biggest tech events, Mobile World Congress (MWC), when it unveiled its premium flagship foldable smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold.

The PHANTOM V Fold was quick to capture the attention of consumers and tech editors alike, earning it comprehensive reviews and several “Best of MWC” titles, including an XDA “Best of MWC 2023” award. The foldable smartphone market is still in its nascent stages, with more and more brands venturing into foldable smartphone designs. TECNO’s debut has impressed critics and excited tech enthusiasts in this niche market.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Tecno's first foldable phone is a surprisingly polished piece of hardware with a virtually crease-less large screen and a sleek form factor when folded.

TECNO emerges as a tech leader

TECNO operates in more than 70 countries and regions across five continents, working to revolutionize the digital experience in emerging markets. TECNO has emerged as a leader in its target markets that brings innovative products with a seamless blend of modern aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. PHANTOM, the premium technology sub-brand of TECNO, is helping the company shape its future in the high-end market through its advanced technologies, innovative features, and trendsetting designs – qualities that can all be seen in the flagship PHANTOM V Fold.

IFA 2023 Berlin

From September 1 to 5 another monumental tech event took place, IFA 2023, in Berlin. This global consumer and home electronics show is the world’s largest and its highly anticipated product showcases are talked about in tech circles for weeks and even months afterward. Next year, in 2024, IFA will mark an amazing 100 years of being a platform for technology and celebrate its role in uniting industry pioneers. (Fun fact: Albert Einstein opened the show in 1930!)

Just as TECNO did at MWC earlier this year, at IFA 2023 the tech company shone a spotlight on its impressive new flagship, the PHANTOM V Fold – and people loved what they saw.

Source: TECNO

TECNO impresses at IFA

For the company’s second year at IFA, TECNO brought an impressive range of products, highlighting its commitment to building a smart-device ecosystem with three smart-life scenes: Smart Business, Smart Personal, and Smart Home.

Along with the showstopping PHANTOM V Fold, TECNO showcased its prowess in innovative technology by featuring devices such as the gaming-focused MegaMini mini PC; the MEGABOOK S1 Dazzling Edition, whose surface changes color using cutting-edge “polychromatic photoisomer technology”; and wearables like earbuds and smartwatches.

Source: TECNO

PHANTOM V Fold steals the show

The TECNO product that garnered the most attention at IFA 2023 was the PHANTOM V Fold, making the same kind of resounding impact it had at MWC earlier this year. The foldable smartphone caught the eye of attendees and organizers enough to earn the IFA 2023 Spotlight badge. The IFA Spotlight Badge signifies the device’s excellence and impact on the greater smartphone market. If you’re wondering what all the buzz is about, take a closer look at the PHANTOM V Fold and its awesome features.

Source: TECNO

Top 3 differentiating features of the PHANTOM V Fold

It’s winning awards, and it’s been the talk of the town after MCW 2023 and IFA 2023. So, what makes the PHANTOM V Fold an outstanding pick?

Dual screens for immersive viewing

To understand what all the fuss is about, you need to start with the PHANTOM V Fold’s dual screens and 120Hz displays. The 6.42-inch sub-screen delivers a classic 21:9 aspect ratio and unique micro-curved design, feeling like a typical high-end smartphone that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand when it’s folded. But if you’re getting a foldable phone, a large screen with an immersive viewing experience has to be a priority, otherwise, what’s the point? Unfold the PHANTOM V and your viewing area jumps to a juicy 7.85-inch display with an 8:7 aspect ratio, feeling tablet-like yet impossibly sleek. With specs like these, you can easily get lost in the flexible AMOLED display and crisp 2K+ resolution of the ultra-flat main screen.

Proprietary hinge design and crease-free screen

Foldable phones have come a long way since their debut nearly five years ago, and now TECNO is taking foldable technology to the next level. The proprietary aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge design creates a virtually seamless and crease-free screen – the Holy Grail of foldables. TECNO employs aerospace-grade materials for a complementary mix of high strength and lightweight for its exclusive fixed-axis rotate-and-slide technology. If that’s sounding a bit too technical, consider this: TECNO’s innovative hinge results in a screen crease of less than 0.11 mm. That is nearly imperceptible. The PHANTOM V Fold screen was lab tested to endure more than 200,000 folds while maintaining its structural integrity, so you know it’s going to hold up over time.

5-lens photography system

With three ultra-clear rear cameras and two front cameras on the main and sub-screen, the PHANTOM V Fold delivers an impressive five-lens photography system. On the rear, the 50 MP main camera has a 1/1.3-inch sensor and f/1.85 aperture; the 50 MP telephoto portrait camera has 2X optical zoom and optimal focal length for exquisite photographs of your favorite people; and the 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera offers a wider field of view to squeeze in all those details. On the front you’ll find a 32 MP sub-screen camera and 16 MP main-screen camera. The 50 MP main camera features a super light-sensitive custom sensor, so low lighting won’t ruin the moments you want to capture. The main camera is also equipped with 4K video, so you can record a video with confidence that the results will be beautiful.

It wouldn’t be a foldable without this fun feature: The sub-screen acts as a preview display when you’re taking a selfie, so you won’t have to fumble through multiple attempts to capture the best shot. And when you’re behind the lens, it can even show a preview to the people you’re photographing.

Unparalleled performance and an optimized user experience

Inside the PHANTOM V Fold is MediaTek’s flagship 4nm D9000+ chip, bringing higher performance with lower power consumption. This powerful processor can keep up with multiple apps going simultaneously and still deliver exceptional performance, even while multitasking and switching between screens.

The brand-new customized HiOS13 Fold operating system was designed specifically for the PHANTOM V Fold, delivering an optimized user experience. More than 2,000 apps were adapted for HiOS13 Fold, improving the user experience with large-screen capabilities, drag and drop across screens, and differentiated interactive animation designs. Of the top 1,000 most-downloaded apps, 90% were adapted to support split-screen and multi-window modes.

The PHANTOM V Fold’s 5000mAh battery boasts a super-long battery life and supports 45W charging, fully charging your device in 55 minutes and up to 40% within only 15 minutes.

Premium technology from a forward-thinking brand

After its sparkling debuts at MCW and IFA 2023, the PHANTOM V Fold has secured TECNO’s spot as a rising tech star with an exciting future. TECNO has shown the world that it’s capable of delivering an award-winning premium foldable smartphone and innovating with its premium PHANTOM sub-brand. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

Where to get your PHANTOM V Fold

After reviewing the features of the PHANTOM V Fold, it’s clear why this foldable has received so much buzz and recognition during its appearances at the world’s top tech gatherings. Check out the PHANTOM V Fold and secure yours for an unparalleled foldable smartphone experience.