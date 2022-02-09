Phh’s custom Android 12 GSI gets updated with February 2022 security patches, OTA update support, and more

Android 12 has been here a while now. Although some OEMs got the update out the door straight away, others have taken their time to roll out the stable build. Besides the official updates, the aftermarket development community has also helped us experience all the new features of the latest iteration of Android through custom ROMs across a growing list of devices. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should also have heard about the Android 12-based custom Generic System Image (GSI) release from XDA Recognized Developer phhusson that can be installed on any device that supports Project Treble. The developer has now refreshed his Phh-Treble AOSP 12 GSI project (code-name “Squeak”) with the February 2022 security patches, a number of platform-specific patches, and more.

The main highlight of the latest Phh-Treble release is the integrated OTA updater, which has been jointly developed by phhusson and XDA Recognized Developer ponces. Till date, if you need to update to the latest build, you need to manually download and install the new GSI release. Thanks to the newly introduced OTA client (accessible under Treble Settings => Updater), checking for updates and installing them would be significantly easier for end users. Notably, the initial release works only on devices having dynamic partitions.

With the introduction of the OTA updater, phhusson has also removed the “pre-release” tag from the custom AOSP 12 GSI builds. At the time of writing, the latest stable version of Phh-Treble is v402, which is itself a hotfix over the first stable v401 build. The updated build comes with a new option in Treble settings to restart the System UI. Moreover, there is a new workaround to fix the dead touchscreen after resume bug on certain Samsung devices. Last but not least, you can now use the volume buttons to control the volume of remote devices, as the necessary framework overlay is present out of the box.

Another welcome change comes from an update to the framework overlay, re-enabling remote group session volume adjustment.https://t.co/8eyHzx1NqX If you’re wondering what that’s all about, I have an article that goes over that: https://t.co/uRfhUBOJzT — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 8, 2022

The cumulative changelog can be found below:

OTA support (only on dynamic partition devices)

February 2022 Security Patch Level

Workaround an issue on some Samsung devices where touchscreen would be dead on resume

Automatically enable debug.sf.latch_unsignaled=1 on devices reporting that in vendor prop — Should improve graphical perf on some devices

on devices reporting that in vendor prop — Should improve graphical perf on some devices Fix in-call BT voice on Moto One Vision

Fix boot on Snapdragon 8 gen 1/Android 12 vendors/audio hal 7.0

Enable WV L1 in Netflix on Mi 11 Lite 5G

Add an option in treble settings to restart SystemUI (currently requires root), useful when you change resolution

Add support for Huawei IMS

Allow volume buttons to control volume of remote devices

Planning to try out phh’s Android 12 GSI? You should first determine your device variant using the Treble Info app linked below. Users are also advised to take an off-device backup first, as the flashing process will require you to factory reset your device.