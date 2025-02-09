I want to start by saying that this isn't a total defense of Phil Spencer and everything he's said and done in his time as head of Xbox and in his current position as chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming. He's made plenty of mistakes that are his to own. Instead, this is a recognition of the facts of today's video games industry, and the lemonade that Spencer is already making from the lemons Xbox has dealt with in recent years.

Hardware sales are no longer the factor on which success in the video games industry hinges. The industry doesn't operate in the same ways it did a decade ago, and Spencer has, correctly, spent his time shifting Xbox to align with those changes. Whether traditionalist gamers like it or not.

Software and services are king

Pass the baton; there's a new game in town