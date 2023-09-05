Key Takeaways The Philips Creator Series 27E2F7901 is an affordable monitor for creators, offering a 4K resolution, KVM switch, USB-C connectivity, and IPS Black technology.

Philips' much anticipated 27E2F7901 Creator Series monitor is now up for sale. The 27-inch 4K UHD IPS Black and 3480x2160 resolution display can now be purchased from Amazon for $500, offering those on a budget a solid monitor for video editing, photo editing, and so much more.

For $500, there's a lot that the 27E2F7901 Creator Series monitor packs. When it comes to color gamuts, it comes in with 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3, 100% REC 709, and 108.6% of the Adobe RGB color spaces. Since it's an IPS Black monitor, you'll also get deeper blacks and good contrast ratios. The refresh rate on the monitor is at 60 Hz, and the refresh rate comes in at 4ms, with the monitor also supporting Adaptive Sync, and Display HDR 400.

On connectivity, the monitor sports HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C with up to 96W of power delivery for a connected laptop or MacBook. The monitor has a KVM switch, too, letting you view content from two different devices at once, and share a single keyboard and mouse for both. And for those with multiple monitors? The display supports daisy-chain over DisplayPort, so you can buy multiple of these monitors and create an even better setup.

Like many Dell monitors and other monitors in this same class, this is a versatile display. You can tile and pivot it as you see fit for your own setup, and you can add your own VESA mount if needed. You also can turn the monitor vertically. The stand is pretty open, too, and it isn't too big, allowing you to free up space on your desk. There are no in-built speakers, however, so you'll still need to add your own.

If this has got your attention, You can buy the 27E2F7901 Creator Series monitor with the link below.