Philips Fidelio L3 An impressive set of headphones produced by Philips that provides a comfortable fit, excellent audio, and great ANC filtering. For a limited time, you can score a fantastic deal that knocks the price down to $145 for a limited time. $350 at Amazon

Headphones are a great way to immerse yourself into music, movies or games without bothering those around you. Although there are plenty of great headphone options, a majority of them tend to cost quite a bit, especially if you're looking for one that offers a premium set of features like a robust build, support for high-end audio codecs, and active noise-canceling.

Luckily, we've managed to uncover a fantastic deal on the Philips Fidelio L3 headphones, which are the brand's best. While these headphones normally retail for $350, you can now grab them for a fraction of the price with this deal that knocks 59% off. That means for a limited time, you can purchase the Philips Fidelio L3 headphones for just $145.

What's great about the Philips Fidelio L3 headphones?

As stated before, you get fantastic build quality with the Philips Fidelio L3 headphones comprised of an aluminum frame that's attached to a durable headband made from leather and comfortable ear cup padded with memory foam. In addition, you get excellent sound thanks to the massive 40mm drivers and enhanced audio thanks to Hi-Res audio certification with support for aptX HD and AAC.

Noise-canceling is going to be a big part of the experience too, with the ability to cancel out any distractions around you. You also get excellent call quality thanks to the built-in microphones and plenty of battery life with up to 38 hours. Interacting with the headphones can be done with voice commands or through the responsive touch controls. Best of all, you can seamlessly move from one connected device to another with headphone's multipoint connection technology.

Overall, you're getting a lot with Philips Fidelio L3 headphones and right now, they come in at a fantastic price that can't be beat. Just be sure to grab them while you can during this limited-time deal.