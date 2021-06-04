Philips Hue on Android and iOS gets a major design overhaul
Philips has rebuilt the Philips Hue app on Android and iOS from the ground up, and it comes with a brand new design. The updated app has started rolling out to users via Google Play and the App Store, and it includes the following changes:

The new Philips Hue app comes with a new intuitive interface that gives you easier access to all your connected devices. Although it looks pretty much the same as the existing app, Philips has made some useful tweaks to improve performance. Check out the video below for a quick look at the updated design:

The simplified user interface promises a seamless experience by giving you quick access to scenes, brightness controls, and toggles for all lights on the same screen. The new app gives you faster access to room controls. You can tap on a room to view a grid of all the available lights and preset scenes, which will let you change all settings right away. This is a significant improvement over the previous layout, which required users to switch between different tabs to change these settings.

Updated room controls in the Philips Hue app

Updated room controls

Furthermore, the new Philips Hue app now gives you the ability to add new lights right from within the Room tab, instead of going to the app settings for each new device. If you happen to have multiple Hue bridges, the app now also lets you quickly switch between them with a new button on the homescreen.

Graphic showing two Philips Hue bridges highlighting the app's new ability to quickly switch between them

Easily switch between multiple Hue bridges

The new “automations” tab is another significant addition to the Philips Hue app. It replaces the existing “routines” feature and offers more advanced automation options to turn your lights on/off based on various parameters. On top of all that, Philips plans to add a new “dynamic scenes” feature to the app later this year, which will let you cycle through different colors over time. If you’re a Philips Hue user, you can download the new app by following the Play Store link below.

