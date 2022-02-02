Latest Philips Hue update adds some cool new scenes

Those of you who own Philips smart LED lights would probably be familiar with the Philips Hue mobile app. The companion app lets you organize, control, and customize your smart lights and accessories. The app received a big visual overhaul last year that greatly simplified the user interface by bringing quick access to scenes, brightness, controls, and toggles on the home screen. Now it’s picking up a new update that adds a couple of new features.

Philips Hue app version 4.11 is rolling out (via Android Police) on the Google Play Store and App Store and it introduces two new scene categories: “Futuristic” and “Lush.” The Futuristic category has six scenes: Soho, Magneto, Disturbia, Vapor, wave, Tyrell, and Hal. Meanwhile, under the Lush category, you’ll find seven scenes: Amber bloom, Painted sky, Orange fields, Blue planet, Lily, Winter Beauty, and Forest adventure.

Philips Hue app v4.11 brings the following changes:

Futuristic: Get an otherworldly look with scenes that flood your space with rich, saturated colors.

Lush: Vibrant, lively and bright. These scenes look great outside, but you can use them anywhere you like.

Philips Hue app version 4.11 is live on the Google Play Store and App Store. If you’re an Android user, you can follow the link below to grab the latest update, while iOS users can get it from here.

In September last year, Philips expanded its Hue product range with a bunch of new products, including new gradient lighting strips and tubes, new floor and table lamps, and brighter bulbs that can output up to 1,100 lumens. Philips has also teamed up with Spotify to develop a new algorithm that allows Hue owners to sync their smart lights to music. You can try out the feature by linking your Philips Hue account with Spotify from within the companion app.