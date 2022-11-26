Nothing screams holidays like some festive lighting, so you might want to consider picking up some lights for your home or for your Christmas decorations. If you want to ditch regular bulbs with some smart light bulbs then there are some good discounts to be had on Philips Hue lights right now. These lights normally cost a pretty penny and they're rarely discounted, so this might be one of the best times to start your Philips Hue light collection.

Philips Hue A19 smart bulb

Philips Hue A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb (3 Pack) Philips Hue $90 $140 Save $50 $90 at Amazon

This pack comes with three A19 smart LED bulbs, and it's good for those who are new to the world of Philips Hue lights. These 800-lumen-color changing bulbs work well with the Hue Hub to offer all the advanced features including schedule and programming. You can also use your favorite digital assistant to control these lights, and they work very well.

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip $96 $130 Save $34 $96 at Amazon

The Philips Hue outdoor lightstrip is perfect for decorating your house for the holidays. These lightstrips are fully waterproof and can withstand all weather conditions, so they're perfect for outdoor decorations. They also work well with Philips Hue Hub to offer smart features such as voice controls, timers, and more.

Philips Hue 75W smart bulb for free with Amazon Echo

Philips Hue 75W smart bulb + Amazon Echo $50 $155 Save $105 $50 at Amazon

Consider this one as a bonus listing because we stumbled upon this unmissable deal while curating other smart bulb deals. You can get a free 75W A19 Bluetooth smart LED bulb for free with Amazon's 4th gen Echo speaker. That's right, you can get a bundle that includes both the Echo speaker and the 75W smart LED bulb for just $50 right now. This is an excellent deal considering the fact that this bulb itself will cost you $55 when you buy it separately.