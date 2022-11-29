Add a little ambiance to your home with this Philips Hue lighting kit that is okay for outdoor use and now $70 off for Cyber Monday.

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip $58.99 $129.99 Save $71 Want to get the Christmas lights look all year round? Philips Hue's Outdoor Lightstrip lets you take the company's smarts outdoors. The lights are weather-resistant and come in strips up to 7 feet long. $58.99 Amazon $58.99 Best Buy

Just in case you missed out on our Philips Hue roundup during Black Friday, you're in luck, as the outdoor light strip has now become even cheaper, being discounted a whopping 55 percent off for Cyber Monday. That means you can grab an amazing outdoor light strip for just $58.99 for a limited time.

Philips Hue has an amazing lighting system, and over the years, it has expanded its offerings to include outdoor lights as well. The Philips Hue Outdoor Strip is a two-meter light strip that gives off a soft glow thanks to its defused outer casing. You can have a soft glow in white or yellow, or get a bit funkier by choosing from the 16 million available colors. The light strip is flexible, making it easy to install, and since it is weather-resistant, that means you can expect it to withstand some light rain, sprinklers, or morning dew.

The discounted light strip comes with an outdoor power cord and a two-meter light strip. In addition, you get a nice three warranty from the manufacturer, which should give you some confidence about the product. If you're looking to set up multiple light strips, be warned they each require a separate power supply and cannot be daisy-chained together with one power source.

If interested, be sure to grab a set while supplies last. Since it is a Cyber Monday deal, chances are, prices could change overnight. Also, be sure to check out the other Cyber Monday deals for your home.