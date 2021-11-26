Start your smart home journey with these 3 Philips Hue Smart Bulbs for $100 only

A wise person once said: “The smart home journey starts with a bulb,” and Philips’ Black Friday deals give you every reason to buy one. The good news is that you’re actually getting a pack of 3 for $100 only. By grabbing this pack now, you’re saving $35 and adding more colors to your life. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb is compatible with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It supports 16 million colors, so you can adjust it to match the exact mood and vibe. And thanks to the free mobile app, you can control it via Bluetooth without needing to get off your couch.

If you own a Hue Hub, you can unlock more features, such as controlling it when away from home. You will additionally be able to use Apple HomeKit features with it. The hub is sold separately, but it’s worth it if you want to make the most out of your new smart bulbs. Without a hub, you can connect up to 10 smart bulbs to the mobile app. A Hue Hub would increase that limit to 50. Additionally, a hub enables you to sync the bulbs with music or movies, so you can further immerse yourself. That’s not to mention the ability to automate lights with schedules. Personally, I believe the Hue Hub is worth the purchase. However, even without it, the bulbs are also smart on their own.

Will you be buying this pack of 3 Philips Hue Smart Bulbs? Let us know in the comments section below.