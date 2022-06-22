Philips Hue adds a raft of new smart lights to its family including its first track lighting system

Philips Hue is gearing up for another big year of smart home tech with a raft of new hardware. Revealed at its summer event, the new lights from Philips Hue cover new categories as well as bolstering and improving on old ones.

There’s a lot of good stuff coming our way, with some available to buy right now. Signify, the parent company of Philips Hue, sums it up:

“Signify, the world leader in lighting unveils a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products that offer even more flexibility, control, and design options for the home. New product launches include two exciting firsts for Philips Hue — the first fully customizable track lighting with its own range of lights, and the first portable, rechargeable lamp designed for indoor and outdoor use. A new smart switch in sleek black or white brings intuitive dimming for the first time by turning the switch’s dial. It also includes the ability to set scenes and assign rooms with each of its four buttons. With daily wellbeing in mind, a new Wake up automation in the Philips Hue app brings a personalized and natural Sunrise effect to the bedroom. The automation is designed to give users the sensation of waking up outdoors under a vast morning sky. It’s complemented by a new gradient lamp designed for the bedside.”

One of the highlights is the new Perifo system, the first smart track lights from Philips Hue. It’s one of the pricier options, but the system is designed to allow total customization over a larger area by running a track along the wall or ceiling. Combined with pendant lights, tubes, and bars, this will surely be one of the most impressive ways to integrate Hue into your home yet.

Hue Go is back in the form of a portable table lamp if such a thing has ever been on your radar, while the Signe gradient lamps will make a stunning addition to any room. These come in either floor or table lamp form, and while available in Europe right now, North America will have to wait a little while.

Pricing and availability

There’s a lot to digest and differing availability across the range of new products. Some are already available to order in Europe, others will come later, and North America has its own schedule. Here’s a full breakdown of when you can expect to see all the new hotness from Philips Hue.

Philips Hue Perifo rail (End of Summer 2022 in EU) €49.99 – €89.99

(End of Summer 2022 in EU) €49.99 – €89.99 Philips Hue Perifo connectors black or white (End of Summer 2022 in EU) €19.99 – €29.99

(End of Summer 2022 in EU) €19.99 – €29.99 Philips Hue Perifo PSU wall or ceiling (End of Summer 2022 in EU) €99.99

(End of Summer 2022 in EU) €99.99 Philips Hue Perifo track lights (End of Summer 2022 in EU) €119.99 – €299.99

(End of Summer 2022 in EU) €119.99 – €299.99 Philips Hue Go portable table lamp (End of Summer 2022 in EU and NA) €149.99/$159.99

(End of Summer 2022 in EU and NA) €149.99/$159.99 Philips Hue Signe gradient table oak (available June 21 in EU) €239.99

(available June 21 in EU) €239.99 Philips Hue Signe gradient floor oak (available June 21 in EU and mid-July in NA) €349.99/$349.99

(available June 21 in EU and mid-July in NA) €349.99/$349.99 Philips Hue White and color ambiance downlight (Available June 21 in NA): 4-inch $59.99, 5-/6-inch $59.99, 5-/6-inch 4-pack $219.99

(Available June 21 in NA): 4-inch $59.99, 5-/6-inch $59.99, 5-/6-inch 4-pack $219.99 Philips Hue White ambiance downlight (Available June 21 in NA): 4-inch $49.99, 5-/6-inch $49.99, 5-/6-inch 4-pack $189.99

(Available June 21 in NA): 4-inch $49.99, 5-/6-inch $49.99, 5-/6-inch 4-pack $189.99 Philips Hue Xamento recessed spot black (available June 21 in EU) €79.99 single pack / 3-pack €219.99

(available June 21 in EU) €79.99 single pack / 3-pack €219.99 Philips Hue Xamento M ceiling light black (available June 21 in EU) €219.99

(available June 21 in EU) €219.99 Philips Hue Tap dial switch in black or white (available June 21 in EU and NA) €49.99/$49.99

Source: Signify