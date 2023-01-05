Immersive environmental lighting has been quite popular over the past year or two, giving users the ability to add more mood to a room while watching their favorite TV shows and movies. While lighting typically requires purchasing a separate kit and plugging it into your home theater setup, Philips new app only requires having Hue lights in your home and a compatible Samsung TV to create an immersive lighting experience.

Philips is introducing its new Hue Sync TV app at CES partnering with Samsung, to offer a new and immersive way to enjoy movies, games, and TV shows. The new app will allow users to connect their existing Philips Hue lighting to their TV and get a splash of synchronized color when enjoying shows. This means that if you have Philips Hue lights in the room, it will synchronize the lighting experience of the room to match whatever is playing on your Samsung TV.

Of course, you'll get the customization options that you know and love from the Philips Hue Sync TV app, giving you options like brightness adjustment, video and game modes, auto start and more. Best of all, you don't have to have all the lights in your home or office sync, and can designate certain lights to work with the experience when necessary. With the app, things are made easy, with users just dragging and dropping inside the menu. The Philips Hue Sync TV app is now available to download on Samsung Q60 or higher models that were produced in 2022.

While the features seem amazing, there is a cost, with the app coming in at $130. The app will also be available on some of the latest models of Samsung TVs, but details about complete compatibility have not been revealed. In addition to the new app, Philips is also debuting new floodlights in the United States dubbed the Philips Hue PAR38 floodlight bulbs that will be available in white and colors. The new lights will start at $79.99 and will cost $149.99 for a set and will be available sometime in March 2023.

Source: Philips Hue