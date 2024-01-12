Key Takeaways Phison debuts new PCIe controllers including a faster version of the E26, with read speeds over 14,000MB/s and write speeds up to 12,000MB/s.

If you rely on an SSD to keep your PC setup running smoothly, you know the importance of having a high-performance PCIe controller. The speed at which your hardware operates depends on your controller, which may fall into one of five different categories based on its generation — PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, and PCIe 5.0. With each generation, the bandwidth doubles, and PCIe 5.0 is the most recent. Now, Phison — the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer — has debuted a series of new PCIe controllers, including a fresh take on the E26.

Phison showed off the new controllers at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, and the line consisted of the E26 Max14um, the E31T mainstream PCIe 5.0 controller, the E27T PCIe 4.0 controller, and the U21 USB 4 controller (via Tom’s Hardware). The E26 Max14um is a spin on the E26, which you may already be using if you have a PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD. Phison has tweaked the controller to reduce how much power it’s used, which ultimately increases its speed — the company claims that it has read speeds over 14,000MB/s and writes speeds up to 12,000MB/s. It features two ARM Cortex-R5 processors, and supports DDR4 and LPDDR4 memory. While the E31T controller is manufactured on TSMC's 7nm N7 process node, it uses less power than the Max14um as a result. That being said, its read/write speeds round out around the 10,800MB/s mark, taking it down a notch. It still features a capacity of up to 8TB, however, meaning it’s worth considering. If you need a controller for mobile gaming, you may want to take a look at the E27T from Phison. This product boasts a sequential read speed of 7,400MB/s and a random read speed of 1,200K IOPS. Its sequential write speed drops to 6,700MB/s, and its random write speed also comes in at 1,200K IOPS. Phison says it will come in two variations, but both have a 16-chip DRAM-less design. The company also showcased a USB 4 controller called the U21. This model boasts speeds up to 4GB/s, and it has USB 3.2 backward compatibility.

Whether you need a new PCIe controller or you could stand to beef up your PC setup, Phison wants you to know it has options coming down the pipeline. Even if a controller isn’t at the top of your to-buy list, it’s never a bad idea to consider the potential of greater read/write speeds.