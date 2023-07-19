There are only a few things that are more frustrating than having no signal bars on your phone when you're trying to make that important call or send a text. It's probably not something that often happens, but even the one or two times it does is enough to make your world come to a halt as you get thrown out of the grid. A lot of things can interfere with cellphone signals, meaning it's not always easy to pinpoint a specific reason. But if you've ever wondered whether a phone case can affect cell reception or make it worse, then let me tell you that the answer is no. Well, at least for the most part.

That's right, a lot of factors can affect cell reception, but a protective case — at least the regular ones you can buy for most smartphones these days — doesn't affect cell reception. I say that because most cases out there are made of plastic, leather, or other similar materials that can't absorb or block any reception. The only cases that you need to stay away from are the ones that are made entirely of metal or have some sort of metal implements blocking the antenna lines.

Avoid poorly designed cases

It's no secret that smartphones pack antennas that radiate and capture radio waves, allowing them to function as communication devices. These electromagnetic waves have trouble passing through materials that conduct electricity. Metal, for instance, can entirely block all the radio waves, whereas other materials, like glass, can impede them. This is why you see opaque plastic lines, a.k.a "antenna lines," on phones with metals and glass for construction. These antenna lines act as tiny windows for transmitting signals. If you cover these windows with a phone case that's made of metal or any material that can block radio signals, then you're likely to have issues with cell reception.

Not all phones need these lines, of course. Smartphones with a plastic back panel or frame don't have these lines because, well, the plastic itself doesn't block radio waves, meaning they can directly pass through them without any issues. Long story short, avoid covering the surface or the antenna lines with a case that's made out of material that can conduct electricity.

This is why I don't recommend cases that are made out of metal, no matter how sophisticated they are. I also make it a point to not use or recommend cases from lesser-known brands to avoid dealing with poorly designed cases that may have metal or other implements that might interfere with radio waves. I suggest you stop by our collection of the best phone case brands to check out the ones that are worth considering.

Rugged cases are completely safe, too

One question I get asked a lot is whether rugged cases with thick surfaces affect cell reception. Logic dictates that rugged cases don't interfere with cell reception either, as long as they don't have metal elements or other conductive material blocking the electromagnetic waves. This means even a multi-purpose rugged case with things like a metal ring holder or a belt clip at the back won't interfere with or block the cell reception simply because it's not covering the entire surface that lets radio waves through.

Cases like the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro that sports a ring holder and metallic belt clip at the back don't mess with cell reception. It's one of those cases that I've personally used, and we recommend it a lot here at XDA. Even rugged cases that add a layer of reinforced metal at the back of your phone for added protection won't affect cell reception as long as it's not entirely blocking the plastic back or the frame, or the antenna lines on the sides. Not all rugged cases are reliable, of course. I am highlighting some of my favorite rugged cases below for you to check out in case you are looking for reliable options to consider:

There's something else messing with your cell reception

If you're not using a metal case or something from a lesser-known manufacturer, then you might want to start troubleshooting to find the root cause of poor signal strength. There are a lot of ways to improve your phone's signal strength, and you'll be surprised by how even simple solutions like holding your phone a different way can add more bars to your phone's signal strength.

If nothing worked for you, and you still suspect your phone case to be the culprit, then try removing the case to see if it helps. It's unlikely to make a difference unless you're using a particularly bad one, but it doesn't hurt to try.