With smartphones getting more expensive by the day, buying protection for them has become an absolute necessity. Both smartphone OEMs and carriers are well aware of this and have developed protection plans that promise free repairs and expert support just in case you accidentally break your phone or face software issues. While these protection plans may seem great, you're better off buying a phone case instead.

Prevention is better than a cure

Why buy a protection plan when you can ensure your phone doesn't break in the first place? A high-quality, rugged phone case from manufacturers like Spigen, Supcase, or Otterbox can help with that. The rugged cases you can get from these plans typically feature an outer durable polycarbonate layer and a soft TPU inner layer that absorb any impact and prevent your phone's back glass from shattering in case of a drop.

Some cases, like the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro or the Poetic Guardian, even feature a built-in screen guard that protects your phone's display. The extra layer of protection will not only prevent your phone's display from shattering but will also keep it scratch-free. The best part is that cases like these cost well under $100. They do tend to be more expensive than other cases, but they're still an absolute steal compared to protection plans.

Better value for money

While you can buy a great phone case for around $50 or less, a protection plan will cost you much more. For example, AppleCare+ for iPhone 14 Pro models will set you back $10 per month or $200 for two years, and you only get accidental damage protection. If you also want theft and loss protection, you'll have to shell out an extra $4 per month or $69 for the two-year plan.

Samsung's protection plan is similar. The South Korean giant's Samsung Care+ protection plan with accidental damage coverage will cost you $90 annually. If you want theft and loss protection, you'll have to shell out a whopping $249 for two-year coverage or $13 per month. The company also sells theft and loss insurance for $5.50 per month, but it's unavailable in some regions.

Similarly, Best Buy's Geek Squad protection plan for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, will cost you $220 for two years or $11 per month. This is the price of the basic plan that doesn't include theft or loss coverage. The Geek Squad Complete protection plan is even more expensive, coming in at $13 per month or $270 for two years.

The prices mentioned above don't even include the service fee you'll have to pay to make a claim to get your device fixed or replaced. Depending on your claim, Apple, Samsung, and Best Buy will charge you a flat service fee. For instance, if you break or lose your iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will charge you $30 to replace its screen or back glass, $100 for other accidental damage, and $150 for a replacement on top of the AppleCare+ subscription fee you've already paid.

No fine print or downtime

In addition to the exorbitant pricing, you'll have to deal with annoying clauses if you file a claim on your protection plan. All the aforementioned plans have a limit to the number of times you can file a claim during the plan period. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss has a limit of up to two incidents of theft or loss coverage every 12 months. Similarly, Best Buy's Geek Squad protection plan has a limit of three claims for the plan term for accidental damage and two claims within a rolling 12 months for loss or theft coverage. While Samsung doesn't highlight any limits for its protection plan, the fine print states that Samsung Care+ has a few unspecified "additional restrictions" for its unlimited accidental damage coverage.

Are you willing to pay hundreds of dollars just for a slim chance your phone may be stolen in the future or would you rather pay $50 for a rugged phone case and call it a day?

Along with the annoying fine print, you might also have to deal with significant downtime if you submit your device for repairs. While Samsung and Apple promise same-day screen repairs, whether you get it depends on where you live. If you're not close to one of the authorized service centers, you might have to spend days without your phone. If the damage is more severe, repairs could take even longer.

Should you ever buy a protection plan?

Despite all these shortcomings, protection plans could be helpful for many people with the best smartphones. They can benefit people working in accident-prone areas. Theft and loss protection can also be useful for those who often lose their phone often or live in areas with a high crime rate.

If that's not you, a phone case is more than enough. Although having a phone case doesn't absolutely guarantee your phone won't break, the chances are rather slim with premium rugged cases like the ones mentioned above. Sadly, a phone case won't protect your device from theft or loss. But are you willing to pay hundreds of dollars just for a slim chance your phone may be stolen in the future or would you rather pay $50 for a rugged phone case and call it a day?