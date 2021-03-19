XDA is hiring a Phones & Tablets Contributor!

Do you love phones, tablets, Android (or iOS), and mobile apps? We’re looking for a talented, experienced Phones and Tablets Contributor to join the team at XDA. For nearly 20 years, XDA has been helping people do more with their mobile devices, including expanding beyond the core functionality and expert buying advice.

To be considered for the role, you must have published articles covering mobile news, reviews, or buying guides that have been published elsewhere. In the application, you’ll be asked for links to this content, as well as any additional areas of coverage such as:

OS Updates

Apps

Android ROMs and Modding

Development

Chrome OS and Chromebooks

Wearables and Fitness trackers

The ideal candidate will be able to write all or some of the following types of content:

Product and Service Comparisons

Buying Guides

Features & Op-Eds

News

Product and Service Reviews

Versus Comparisons

Roundups & Accessory Guides

Tutorials

If you have expert knowledge about one or more of the above topics and have experience writing about it in a professional capacity, we want to hear from you! Please fill out the application form in as much detail to help us understand your experience and what makes you a great fit to write for us. Please note: only experienced candidates will be considered for this role. We pay on a per post published basis, although there is scope for long-term growth to a more permanent role.

Requirements:

Professional experience as a freelance writer and familiarity with WordPress or Drupal.

You can submit a minimum of 2,000 words (1 longer article, or multiple shorter articles) per week.

You can follow guidelines and incorporate feedback.

Knowledge of, or willingness to adapt to, the AP writing style

Extensive knowledge of one or more of the above topics.

We’ll prioritize those who also have:

A professional camera and the ability to take original photos and/or video.

Being flexible to our needs including writing about a variety of topics across different content types.

Knowledge of SEO basics.

Past experience writing similar content.

To apply:

Tell us about your past experience as a freelance writer and why you think you’d be a good fit for us.

Fill in all the questions about what you’d like to cover, and how much you can write each week.

Provide samples of your work. We accept links or Google docs. NO Word documents!

Only applicants demonstrating relevant experience and following the instructions above will be considered.