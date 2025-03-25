As alternatives to Photoshop, Photopea and GIMP couldn’t be more different from one another, despite both making good replacement tools. These two are often found in most lists of Photoshop alternatives, and for good reason. They can offer you different creative tools based on your own needs for your creative projects. While both are free to use, they come from different funding backgrounds and platform availability, too. They could both replace your Photoshop workflow, but which one would be best at it?

About Photoshop

What are we comparing against?

Photoshop has been around for decades as a desktop software, whether you install it via disk or via Creative Cloud. Photoshop is also available as a browser-based web app and a tablet app. Since February 2025, Photoshop has also been available on iPhone, offering the same power, performance, and similar functions regardless of platform.

Its interface is recognizable by its sleek design, nestled or floating tools, and its typical layout of a left-hand vertical toolbar, overhead contextual taskbar, and layer palette on the right-hand side.

Known for its functional layers and blending modes, Photoshop is also famed for its many selection tools, filters, and text tools. While it’s good for photo editing, it’s best for image manipulation, but you can also create vectors and animations with Photoshop.

Famously, Photoshop is only available via subscription from Adobe. It’s part of many subscription plans offered at a range of prices, with both monthly or annual payment options. Typically, it costs around $20-60 per month, depending on your plan, with mobile options ranging from $8 per month.

Photopea vs. GIMP: Interface and platform availability

Form, function, and power