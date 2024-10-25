While Adobe’s photography suite is undeniably powerful and industry-standard, it's not for everyone. That monthly subscription fee quickly adds up, especially for beginners, hobbyists, and students. The good news is, there is no shortage of Photoshop and Lightroom alternatives that offer incredible features and functionality without locking you into a recurring payment. Here are the top five budget-friendly powerhouses to unleash your creativity without emptying your wallet.

5 Pixelmator Pro

If you primarily work on a Mac, Pixelmator Pro is an ideal alternative to Adobe’s duo. It features a sleek and intuitive interface which is quite easy to navigate and use. Pixelmator Pro's simplicity is a big advantage, unlike some alternatives that overwhelm users with numerous confusing options and menus.

You can view all the editing tools and manage layers from the sidebar. It feels and acts like a native app, perfectly aligning with macOS. The list of features includes style tools, color adjustments, effects, gradient fill, retouching tools, and more. Pixelmator also offers a couple of AI features like background removal and super-resolution.

Pixelmator isn’t just about photos. With a comprehensive set of vector tools, you can create illustrations, designs, and even website layouts. It also supports non-destructive editing, where all your adjustments are saved as layers, allowing you to go back and forth without affecting the original image. It is available as a one-time purchase of only $50.

4 Capture One

Capture One is one of the best RAW image editors out there. In fact, the software is designed from the ground up to extract maximum details and dynamic range from RAW files. It offers exceptional image quality, precise color handling, and powerful workflow tools. It does have a steeper learning curve, though, and you need to spend some time getting used to it.

Capture One offers a highly customizable interface where you can arrange tools, panels, and shortcuts to match your preferences. There is also an extensive array of color grading tools that go beyond basic tweaks. You can use color wheels and skin tone tools to control every aspect of color adjustments to get the desired outcome.

Overall, if you are a professional photographer who requires astute control over RAW files, you can’t go wrong with Capture One. There are several plans to choose from. The Pro Forever plan is priced at $300.

3 Photopea

Speaking of top Photoshop and Lightroom alternatives, how could I leave Photopea out of this list? It’s the only free option included here. Plus, as a web-based solution, you won’t need to think twice about its cross-platform availability. It is accessible on all your devices, whether Windows, Mac, Linux, or even a ChromeOS machine.

Even though it’s free and available only as a web app, don't discount it, because Photopea doesn’t skimp on any important features. Importantly, it supports PSD, AI, XD, FIG, sketch, and RAW files, so it won’t give you any compatibility issues while dealing with your existing files.

Photopea is packed with advanced features, including layers, masks, blending modes, filters, and even RAW image editing. You'll find tools for everything from basic adjustments to complex manipulations. Since it’s highly inspired by Photoshop, you won’t have a hard time getting familiar with Photopea.

2 Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo offers a unique method for editing images using artificial intelligence. It’s an ideal Photoshop and Lightroom alternative for beginners. Though it might lack Photoshop's extensive array of tools, its robust AI-powered capabilities and easy-to-use interface make it an attractive alternative.

The software packs in Sky AI to replace boring skies with eye-catching landscapes. Bokeh AI, as the name suggests, adds a portrait effect to your images. Structure AI makes complex adjustments, saving you time and effort. Following the trend, the company has also added generative AI features like GenErase, GenSwap, and GenExpand. It can be hit-and-miss, though, so I would always advise double-checking the final output.

Luminar Neo supports non-destructive workflow as well as unique filters to give your images an artistic touch. The lifetime perpetual license is priced at $119.

1 Affinity Photo

Thanks to its one-time license approach, the Affinity Suite has quickly gained popularity among professionals and creatives. It has a better UI and offers comprehensive tools that rival Photoshop in both features and performance. If you prioritize performance, try Affinity Photo. It manages large files and complex tasks smoothly.

From RAW processing and advanced retouching tools to sophisticated layers and masking capabilities, Affinity Photo offers a complete toolkit for image editing. Not to mention other goodies like focus stacking and panorama stitching, which are typically found only in specialized software.

Looking at the feature set, availability, and UI, Affinity Photo is the closest competitor to Photoshop. Unlike Lightroom, which excels in photo management and batch editing, Affinity Photo focuses on in-depth image editing and manipulation.

As for cross-platform availability, it is accessible on Mac, Windows, and iPad. You can purchase it for a one-time fee of just $70. The Canva-owned company frequently runs discounts, so don’t miss a chance to grab a copy on these occasions.

One-time purchase, lifetime access

The best Photoshop and Lightroom alternative will depend on your budget, preferences, and needs. The software solutions above prove that you don’t need an active subscription to achieve stunning results. Whether you prefer the user-friendly interface of Pixelmator, the web flexibility (and zero cost) of Photopea, or the raw power of Capture One, Luminar Neo, and Affinity Photo, there are plenty of ways to unlock your creative spirit.

Check out our separate guide if you want to find more Adobe alternatives for your PC.