Photoshop now available for Windows on ARM in mediocre support push from Adobe

When Microsoft announced the Surface Pro X back in October 2019, Adobe was there to show off its new Fresco drawing application. It explicitly promised to bring Fresco to Windows on ARM, but later on, it confirmed that the entire Adobe CC suite would be coming to the platform.

It’s been a slow move from there. Photoshop arrived in beta at some point, and Lightroom was pretty quick to show up. That’s it though. Today, Adobe is bringing Photoshop for Windows on ARM out of beta.

In a support page, Adobe also said that Photoshop only runs on 64-bit operating systems and you need the 64-bit version of Creative Cloud to get it. The company warns that you shouldn’t install this if you plan on continuing to install 32-bit apps.

To recap a bit, Windows on ARM can run native ARM apps and it can run emulated x86 apps. So, prior to apps like Photoshop and Lightroom running natively for Windows on ARM, you’d have to install a version of Photoshop from 2018 that was 32-bit. In the new 64-bit Creative Cloud app, however, it won’t even offer you the 32-bit apps anymore, so by installing this new app, you’re giving up on things like Illustrator and other CC apps.

As you can see, it’s not an entirely simple solution, not like it is on a Mac. You see, nearly a year after Adobe promised support for Windows on ARM, Apple announced it was transitioning its Macs to ARM processors. Adobe has been a lot faster to support those. The list of apps that are currently in beta on macOS is long. It includes apps like Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, XD, and more.

With Windows on ARM, it’s just moving at a much slower pace. Perhaps, when we start to see more powerful processors from Qualcomm next year, things will change.