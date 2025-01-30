Summary Photoshop's AI features are impressive and powerful.

Photoshop offers superior selection tools.

Photoshop excels due to CMYK support and its interface.

Creative image editors have long been attempting to find alternatives to using Photoshop for everything. Photoshop is expensive and locked behind annual subscriptions that tie you down, but the power and development of Photoshop still give reasons that it’s often the best tool to use. There are great alternatives to Photoshop whether you pay or use open-source creative alternatives , but even when GIMP makes the top spot in most lists, Photoshop still has plenty of features GIMP can’t replace.