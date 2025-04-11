Photoshop can be a blessing and a curse. I love it because you can create nearly anything with it, but I also get frustrated because it tries to do too much. For every clever feature that streamlines a task, there seems to be one that's clunky or laggy.

These are the Photoshop features and quirks that, instead of making my life easier, just end up testing my patience.

6 The Blend Modes

No preview of the Blend Modes in the dropdown