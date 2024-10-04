Affinity Photo is lauded as the best alternative to Adobe Photoshop. While the Affinity suite can easily be compared to Adobe’s Creative Cloud offering, there are many direct comparisons between Photoshop and Affinity available to educate you on making the switch. Many of Photoshop’s tools and features are available in Affinity Photo, but there are still more than a handful of Photoshop features which are not available in Affinity software.

7 Animation timeline

Photoshop offers animation abilities

Although Photoshop shouldn’t be anyone’s first choice for animating, the fact that Photoshop offers an animation timeline can come in handy sometimes. Many Affinity users want to see the addition of an animation tool or entire video software from Affinity, but until that happens, you must use alternative programs or workarounds.

A workaround for creating animated GIFs from Affinity Photo is to save each frame as a transparent PNG. Upload your PNGs to an animation tool, such as Ezgif or similar, and save your frames as a GIF that way. But it’s not ideal - you can likely create much better animated GIFs or images in other software from scratch.

6 Powerful AI Content Aware Fill

Affinity’s inpainting tool doesn’t compare

Affinity does have an alternative to Photoshop’s Content Aware Fill tool; however, it isn’t as successful or intuitive in comparison. Content Aware Fill allows you to remove elements from your photo and replace them with similar background to the area surrounding what was removed. It’s an excellent AI feature in Photoshop.

Affinity doesn’t have any native AI tools, so its inpainting feature uses traditional technology rather than AI algorithms and machine learning. Due to that reason, it isn’t as successful at filling in the gaps with realistic filler materials like Photoshop can.

Affinity’s inpainting brush acts similarly to a clone tool — although there are separate clone and healing brushes in Affinity Photo — it repeats patterns and the results often betray that it’s obviously been used. If Affinity adds AI to its software, this tool could be transformed.

Affinity doesn’t offer a one-click select solution