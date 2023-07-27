Adobe integrated its Firefly family of generative AI models into the beta version of Photoshop in May, enabling users to add, expand, or remove content from images non-destructively, using simple text prompts. The company is now building on those upgrades by introducing a new feature called 'Generative Expand' that lets users expand and resize images seamlessly.

To resize images using generative AI, Photoshop users need to first click and drag the Crop tool to expand the canvas. Then just clicking on the 'Generate' button in Photoshop’s contextual taskbar will fill the new blank space with AI-generated content that blends seamlessly with the existing image. According to Adobe, the feature would come in especially handy if the subject is partially cut off, the image isn't the required aspect ratio, or an object in focus is misaligned with other parts of the image.

The best part about Generative Expand in Photoshop is that it can be used to add content to any image with or without a text prompt. In case there's no prompt, Photoshop will simply fill in the expanded canvas with AI-generated content that blends with the existing image. When using a prompt, the expanded content will always include the element(s) mentioned by the user. "With Generative Expand, you can spend less time editing and more time experimenting and adapting your images for your own creative needs", said Adobe about its latest AI feature.

In addition to Generative Expand, Adobe also announced another development that is sure to help many creators around the world. Starting today, Firefly-powered features in Photoshop will now support text prompts in more than 100 languages. This is a welcome change for many creators around the world, as until now, the generative AI text prompts only worked with languages like English, etc.

In case you’re interested in trying out Generative Expand, you'll need to update your Photoshop app, as Adobe says it will only be available in the latest beta. The company is also teasing more generative AI features that could be rolled out to the app this fall, giving users even more creative tools at their disposal.