Summary Photoshop mobile is now available for iPhone users, with plans for Android in 2025.

The app offers premium features like AI tools and a wider range of editing options.

Subscribing to a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan unlocks advanced features for $8/month.

Years after Adobe introduced Photoshop to iPads (2019) and a web browser app (2023), Photoshop is finally available for free on mobile for iPhone users. It joins other Adobe favorites Lightroom, Adobe Express, and Premiere Rush in the suite of mobile-focused apps, bringing even more creative tools to user on the go.

Photoshop Mobile is finally here

Adobe has rapidly been pushing its main software onto mobile with the likes of Lightroom Mobile and Adobe Express Mobile. Now Photoshop has joined the gang. Starting today, iPhone users can download Photoshop for Mobile — don’t worry, Android users, it’ll be available for you later in 2025.

The Photoshop Mobile app is free for anyone to install and use, but there’s also a premium plan which offers more advanced features for those who need them.

What features does Photoshop Mobile have?

Adobe

Photoshop Mobile is feature-rich, and you’ll recognize many features from the Photoshop desktop app. You’ll have all the same access to Photoshop layers, masking tools, a myriad of selection tools — including AI Object Select and Photoshop-Mobile-exclusive Tap Select for quickly selecting subjects in your images — color adjustments, and blending modes. Almost everything you use on a daily basis in Photoshop desktop is available from the mobile app.

Photoshop Mobile Premium is available as part of a new subscription plan — although anyone with an existing Photoshop plan will be able to access premium features, too — which includes premium features not available to free users, such as:

AI Generate Similar and Reference Image tools

AI Object Select and Magic Wand selection tools

Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill tools

Advanced blend modes for transparency, color effects, and unique styles

Lighten and Darken tools

Over 20,000 fonts from Adobe Font

Thousands of extra images from Adobe Stock

Free users still have access to limited Adobe Font and Adobe Stock options, text tools, layers, paint brushes, cropping and resizing tools, color options, and many other features. Photoshop Mobile also connects to other apps in the Adobe ecosystem for a well-rounded creative experience.

There's a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan

Although you can access the app for free without a subscription, and any other Adobe subscribers with Photoshop in their plan — such as the Creative Cloud All Apps plan or the Photography Plan — can get the premium features included, anyone else needs to subscribe to the new Photoshop Mobile and Web subscription plan.

This plan also includes Photoshop on the Web and Photoshop for iPad, allowing you to pass files through the cloud to access from your mobile, tablet, or your computer browser for ease of use.

Photoshop Mobile and Web is available from $8 per month, or for an entire year at $70. This works out better priced than other Photoshop-focused subscriptions, although it must be noted that this plan does not include the Photoshop desktop app. Photoshop Mobile is available from the App Store for free from February 25th 2025.