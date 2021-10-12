Pick up a 10.4″ Galaxy Tab A7 for $180 today ($50 off)

Samsung is one of the few Android device manufacturers that actually tries to make decent tablets. Most of the attention is directed towards the flagship Galaxy Tab S series, but the company’s mid-range tablets aren’t terrible at all. Now you can get the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 for $179.99 at multiple stores, a discount of $50 from the usual price.

This tablet has a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 10.4-inch 2000×1200 TFT screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (plus an SD card slot for adding more), quad speakers, a 7,040mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data. That chipset will give you more than enough power for media streaming, web browsing, and social media, though switching between apps constantly might be a tad slow. There’s also no DeX desktop environment, like the pricier Tab S devices have.

The Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 shipped with Android 10, and it has been updated to Android 11, though you might need to install that update after you take it out of the box. The tablet probably won’t receive Android 12, but that’s really the only downside here.