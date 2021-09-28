Pick up a Google Nest Hub for only $45 right now

The Nest Hub was Google’s first smart display, combining the abilities of a Google Assistant smart speaker with a touch interface and basic video abilities. It was released in 2018 as the ‘Home Hub,’ later renamed to the Nest Hub, and was succeeded by a new model earlier this year. Now you can get the original model — which still works well — for only $45. That’s $5 cheaper than the usual price of a Nest Mini, which doesn’t have a screen at all.

The original Nest Hub has a 7-inch touchscreen, 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, two microphones, and a speaker. It can do all the usual Google Assistant features, like answering questions, streaming music, and controlling smart home devices. The screen allows you to stream video from some streaming services (like YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu) and check video feeds from some security cameras. You can also Cast to it from most mobile apps that support Casting — I use this all the time to play podcasts from Pocket Casts on my phone.

Google Nest Hub (Gen 1) The original Google Nest Hub (also called the Home Hub) is on sale for $45 from Verizon. You don't need to be a Verizon susbcriber to buy one. Buy at Verizon

Compared to the newer model (which costs $100), the original Nest Hub doesn’t have Soli motion sensing, and the internal speaker doesn’t sound quite as good. However, it’s still receiving new features and updates all the time — Google switched the internal operating system to Fuchsia OS back in August.