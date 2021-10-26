Pick up a Microsoft Modern Webcam for just $42 today ($28 off)

The global pandemic has affected global trade in a significant way, causing product shortages for everything from toilet paper (sigh) to webcams. Thankfully, the toilet paper madness only lasted a month or two, and webcams have mostly returned to pre-pandemic prices. Microsoft released a new webcam earlier this year, alongside the Surface Laptop 4, and now you can buy it for $42 from the company’s online store. That’s a discount of $28 from the original price.

The Microsoft Modern Webcam supports 1080p video output at 30 FPS (no 60 FPS mode, sadly), with a 78° field of view. Like most other webcams, it can be positioned on top of a display or on a standard tripod camera mount. There’s also an integrated privacy shutter to turn video on or off, as well as a built-in microphone. Microsoft has a 1-year limited hardware warranty

Microsoft Modern Webcam This 1080p webcam will do the job for meetings, streaming, and anything else you might need a webcam for. Buy at Microsoft

There are a few videos on YouTube showing off video samples from the Microsoft Modern Webcam, like this one from Aldo James comparing it to the Surface Laptop 3’s built-in camera. Another video shows off how you can change the webcam’s settings from Microsoft’s Accessory Center app, similar to the software you’d get on most Logitech and Razer webcams.

The one catch to the Microsoft Modern Webcam is that it uses a hardwired USB Type-A cable, so plugging it into some laptops might require a USB Type-C adapter. It would have been great to see a replaceable cable that could swap between different connectors, but that’s not too common with webcams in the first place, unfortunately.