Pick up an Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $45 right now

Amazon pioneered the smart display product category with the original Echo Show, and there have been several upgrades and new models since then. The original Echo Show 5 was released in mid-2019 as a more compact smart display, with all the same features as the larger model. Now you can get one for $44.99 at Buy, a savings of $35 from the original price.

The model on sale is the original Echo Show 5 (model B07HZLHPKP), not the updated version that was released a few months ago. The first model has a 5.5-inch 960 x 480 touch screen, a built-in camera for video calls (with a physical privacy shutter), a 4W speaker, and the Alexa virtual assistant. You can ask it to stream music, look up information, control smart home devices, and anything else Alexa is capable of.

Amazon Echo Show 5 This is the original Echo Show 5, released in 2019. It's almost identical to the current model, and Best Buy has it on sale for $44.99. Buy at Best Buy

Even though the original Echo Show 5 is over two years old at this point, it’s almost identical to the model that replaced it. The 2021 upgrade improved the camera quality a bit, and also removed the 3.5mm audio output available on the now-discounted original model.